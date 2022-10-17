National Football League
Tua Tagovailoa expected to start Sunday for Dolphins
National Football League

Tua Tagovailoa expected to start Sunday for Dolphins

1 hour ago

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, assuming he makes it through the entire week of practice, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.

Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, will practice as the starter this week, McDaniel added.

In four games this season, Tagovailoa has completed 80 of 115 passes for 1,035 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Dolphins are 3-3 this season.

Tagovailoa had to be stretched off the field and taken to a hospital when he was injured against the Bengals. He had not practiced since and did not travel with the Dolphins for their game against the New York Jets on Oct. 9, a 40-17 loss. He cleared the concussion protocol but did not play in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Four days before the Cincinnati game, Tagovailoa took a hard hit against the Buffalo Bills and appeared disoriented when he got to his feet. He was taken to the locker room and evaluated for a concussion. After he was examined and no signs of head injury were found under the NFL’s protocol, Tagovailoa returned to start the third quarter, prompting an investigation by the NFL Players Association into the handling of his injury.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to make changes to the league’s concussion protocol, adding language addressing abnormality of balance and stability to its list of symptoms that would keep a player from returning to a game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
DeAndre Hopkins responds after Jack Easterby let go by Houston Texans
National Football League

DeAndre Hopkins responds after Jack Easterby let go by Houston Texans

5 mins ago
Bowles: 'Tom Brady not receiving preferential treatment'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bowles: 'Tom Brady not receiving preferential treatment'

1 hour ago
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expected to return to practice Wednesday
National Football League

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expected to return to practice Wednesday

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Giants-Jaguars, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Giants-Jaguars, pick

1 hour ago
Carson Wentz likely out 4-6 weeks; Eagles sputtering after halftime
National Football League

Carson Wentz likely out 4-6 weeks; Eagles sputtering after halftime

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes