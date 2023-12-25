National Football League
Trevor Lawrence's Week 17 status unclear with reported right shoulder sprain
National Football League

Trevor Lawrence's Week 17 status unclear with reported right shoulder sprain

Published Dec. 25, 2023 7:06 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a sprain in his right throwing shoulder, NFL Media reported Monday. 

Lawrence underwent an MRI on the shoulder after injuring it during Jacksonville's 30-12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Lawrence's status for Jacksonville's Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers is unclear. Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard, who entered Sunday in relief of Lawrence, would be in line to start in the former No. 1 overall pick's place.

Lawrence has played through myriad injuries during the 2023 season, most notably an ankle sprain suffered late in Jacksonville's Week 13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jaguars are currently clinging to a playoff spot, technically still in first place in the AFC South but in a three-way tie with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. All three teams are 8-7 on the year.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Week 16 highlights: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Lions, more win big

NFL Week 16 highlights: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Lions, more win big

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes