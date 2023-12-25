National Football League Trevor Lawrence's Week 17 status unclear with reported right shoulder sprain Published Dec. 25, 2023 7:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a sprain in his right throwing shoulder, NFL Media reported Monday.

Lawrence underwent an MRI on the shoulder after injuring it during Jacksonville's 30-12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Lawrence's status for Jacksonville's Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers is unclear. Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard, who entered Sunday in relief of Lawrence, would be in line to start in the former No. 1 overall pick's place.

Lawrence has played through myriad injuries during the 2023 season, most notably an ankle sprain suffered late in Jacksonville's Week 13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jaguars are currently clinging to a playoff spot, technically still in first place in the AFC South but in a three-way tie with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. All three teams are 8-7 on the year.

