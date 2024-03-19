National Football League
Ex-Patriots OL Trent Brown reportedly signing one-year deal with Bengals
Ex-Patriots OL Trent Brown reportedly signing one-year deal with Bengals

Published Mar. 19, 2024 1:53 p.m. ET

Offensive lineman Trent Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Brown spent the past three seasons with the New England Patriots (2021-23) in what was his second stint with the franchise. He spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers (2015-17) before winning the Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2018 and later embarking on a two-year stint with the Las Vegas Raiders (2019-20).

Brown, who will be 31 at the start of the 2024 season, is a one-time Pro Bowler.

The Bengals recently saw tackle Jonah Williams depart on a two-year, $30 million deal to the Arizona Cardinals. Cincinnati is coming off a 9-8 season that saw it miss the playoffs. It recently traded running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans but has signed defensive backs Geno Stone and Vonn Bell, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, running back Zack Moss and tight end Mike Gesicki.

