National Football League Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift's dad has 'swaggy' look, Jason Kelce disagrees Updated Dec. 20, 2023 4:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Taylor Swift wasn't the only member of the Swift family in attendance to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Patriots on Sunday. Her father, Scott, joined the group to watch her boyfriend play at Gillette Stadium, rocking a Chiefs pullover as well.

In the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast, the Kelce brothers gave differing opinions on "Mr. Swift's" look. Of course, Travis Kelce liked it, while Jason Kelce wasn't as big a fan.

"It's a good sweater," Jason Kelce began as he looked at a picture of it. "It looks good on him. I think his complexion really suits green more, if I don't say so myself."

The elder Kelce was referring to the Eagles' colors. Swift, a native of the Philadelphia suburb West Reading, Pennsylvania, grew up rooting for the Eagles, and it's believed that her father is a fan of them as well. So Jason Kelce felt that Scott Swift was betraying his fandom.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I mean, it's a nice sweater, I'm not gonna lie," Jason Kelce continued. " … It's the wrong team, but it's a nice sweater."

Travis Kelce thought it looked good though.

Are Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs a dynasty?

"It's kind of looking real nice on him, man," Kelce said of Swift's father's Chiefs pullover. "And it's a swaggy, vintage joint. … He's rocking it, man. And he seems to be enjoying himself. Everybody [in that suite] seems to be enjoying themselves."

Wednesday's episode wasn't the first time that the Kelce brothers discussed Swift's father on their podcast. After Swift's dad was seen wearing Chiefs gear at her concert in Buenos Aires in November, Jason Kelce threw some lighthearted jabs at him for switching allegiances.

"What are we doing, Scott? Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over," the elder Kelce said. "You're gonna let this man's devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? This is ridiculous."

Going back to Sunday's game against the Patriots, Kelce enjoyed that Patriots fans gave his girlfriend some appreciation.

"They showed Taylor at the game [on the jumbotron] and you don't see an entire home team's fanbase go insane for someone wearing the opposite team's colors," Kelce said. "It shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen.

"There might have been a few ‘Brads' and ‘Chads' that were booing. But, for the most part, everyone was screaming their ----ing tails off. I was trying to keep it cool. Shoutout to the Patriots and New England. Taylor's on record saying that stadium is one of the funniest that she's played at. So, for them to show her [like that], is showing her some love."

share