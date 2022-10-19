National Football League
Travis Kelce hints at Chiefs potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr.
1 hour ago

Odell Beckham Jr., future Kansas City Chief?

That is what star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hinted on Thursday during the latest episode of his podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce

News broke earlier in the day that the Chiefs reportedly restructured Travis Kelce's contract, freeing up just under $3.5 million in salary-cap space.

NBC TV affiliate KPRC2 in Houston reported the Chiefs are a "strong contender" to sign Beckham, which pushed fans into a further frenzy. 

Kansas City is 4-2 this season following a close home loss to the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday. Though the Chiefs lead the NFL in scoring through six weeks (29.8 points per game), they lack a true No. 1 wide receiver in the aftermath of the Tyreek Hill trade. 

The Kelces' podcast exchange intimated the Chiefs, by restructuring Travis Kelce's deal, could be planning to make a run at OBJ. 

"It's a start to a move, right?" Travis said.

"You think so?" Jason responded.

"You free up some cap space to be able to do something. My agent just hit me up and said they wanted to free up some cap space, so I was like, I get the money now? All right … And it frees up cap space for us to get better as a team."

OBJ says Rams low-balled him with the 'lowest of low offers'

OBJ says Rams low-balled him with the 'lowest of low offers'
Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent after tearing his ACL during the Rams' Super Bowl victory. Will he return to the defending champs?

Jason then directly asked Travis for comment on the Chiefs purportedly being a top destination for Beckham. The free-agent wideout is holding out for the right offer as he recovers from his ACL tear in the Super Bowl.

"I want [those rumors] to come true," Travis said. "I have not heard anything in the locker room or anything around the facility. … Something's in the air, for sure. And if it means OBJ …"

Jason then interrupted: "Well, we can neither confirm nor deny, but we will speculate, and I look forward to seeing OBJ in a Chiefs uniform."

Beckham, of course, has also been linked to his most recent team, the Los Angeles Rams, as well as the Green Bay Packers. Time will soon tell.

