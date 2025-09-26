National Football League Travis Kelce Eases Talks of Tensions With Andy Reid After Week 3 Sideline Spat Published Sep. 26, 2025 11:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Travis Kelce's 13-year relationship with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has had its share of memorable moments, including Week 3 when the two engaged in a sideline spat on Sunday Night Football.

On Friday ahead of Week 4, Kelce took a moment to address the chatter surrounding the viral moment, which saw Reid bump him during the exchange. And, while some speculated Kelce may have been upset with his role or the game plan, the veteran tight end confirmed he and Reid's rapport remains as strong as ever.

"I love that guy, man," Kelce said, per The Athletic. "There’s nothing outside of this building that’s gonna make me feel any different way. And, we know exactly each other’s intentions. I think what Coach Reid does best is he challenges guys to be at their best. And, I love that about him. It definitely helped me take my game to another level."

Kelce's latest co-sign for his coach's methods echoes comments Reid made himself following the Chiefs' 22-9 win over the Giants.

"Don’t make too much of it. He’s a passionate guy and I love that part," said Reid, via NBC Sports. "I’ve been through a lot of things with him, so that’s all part of it. I love that he loves to play the game. That’s what I love. It’s an emotional game, so I’ll take it."

Judging on their comments, neither Kelce nor Reid suggest there's trouble in paradise. Of course, given Week 3 and Kelce's famous bump of Reid in Super Bowl LVIII, that won't stop curious fans from keeping an eye out to see how they'll stand their ground when they next meet on the sidelines.

Up next for Kelce, Reid and Kansas City (1-2) is what should be another emotional contest at home against the Ravens (1-2).

