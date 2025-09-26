National Football League
Travis Kelce Eases Talks of Tensions With Andy Reid After Week 3 Sideline Spat
National Football League

Travis Kelce Eases Talks of Tensions With Andy Reid After Week 3 Sideline Spat

Published Sep. 26, 2025 11:13 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce's 13-year relationship with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has had its share of memorable moments, including Week 3 when the two engaged in a sideline spat on Sunday Night Football.

On Friday ahead of Week 4, Kelce took a moment to address the chatter surrounding the viral moment, which saw Reid bump him during the exchange. And, while some speculated Kelce may have been upset with his role or the game plan, the veteran tight end confirmed he and Reid's rapport remains as strong as ever.

"I love that guy, man," Kelce said, per The Athletic. "There’s nothing outside of this building that’s gonna make me feel any different way. And, we know exactly each other’s intentions. I think what Coach Reid does best is he challenges guys to be at their best. And, I love that about him. It definitely helped me take my game to another level."

Kelce's latest co-sign for his coach's methods echoes comments Reid made himself following the Chiefs' 22-9 win over the Giants.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Don’t make too much of it. He’s a passionate guy and I love that part," said Reid, via NBC Sports. "I’ve been through a lot of things with him, so that’s all part of it. I love that he loves to play the game. That’s what I love. It’s an emotional game, so I’ll take it."

Judging on their comments, neither Kelce nor Reid suggest there's trouble in paradise. Of course, given Week 3 and Kelce's famous bump of Reid in Super Bowl LVIII, that won't stop curious fans from keeping an eye out to see how they'll stand their ground when they next meet on the sidelines.

Up next for Kelce, Reid and Kansas City (1-2) is what should be another emotional contest at home against the Ravens (1-2).

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Micah Parsons Expects 'Round of Applause' From Cowboys Fans in Dallas Return

Micah Parsons Expects 'Round of Applause' From Cowboys Fans in Dallas Return

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes