National Football League
Chiefs overtake Eagles for top spot in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams
National Football League

Chiefs overtake Eagles for top spot in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams

1 hour ago
Bucky Brooks
Bucky Brooks
NFL Analyst

Look out, there's a new No. 1 team in town. After sitting atop these rankings for a majority of the season, the Eagles have ceded the top spot to the Chiefs, who are fresh off an impressive last-minute win over the Chargers on Sunday night.

After Week 11, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)

The Patrick Mahomes' Factor makes the Chiefs the odds-on favorite to claim the AFC's No.1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The former NFL and Super Bowl MVP continues to chalk up wins with his late-game heroics. The Chiefs are never out of a game with No. 15 on the field and that makes them downright scary as a title contender.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs toughest team to beat in the NFL? | THE HERD

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs toughest team to beat in the NFL? | THE HERD
FOX Sports NFL Analyst Michael Vick joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the quarterback-head coach relationship between Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)

The resiliency displayed by the Eagles in another hard-fought win could serve them well down the stretch. Jalen Hurts' ability to make plays in the clutch as a runner and thrower makes the Eagles' offense tough to defend in "gotta have it" situations. 

3. Miami Dolphins (7-3)

The league's most dynamic offense could carry the Dolphins to a division title and a top seed in the postseason tournament. With Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert anchoring an improved running game, the Dolphins have the capacity to win with power or finesse in a shootout. 

4. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

Do not judge the Ravens based on style points or margin of victory. The Ravens' run-heavy approach leads to close games but it also makes their opponents spend 60 minutes fighting in a phone booth against an ultra-physical squad built to play "bully ball" in the trenches. Considering how the Ravens are able to take opponents out of their comfort zone with their style of play, John Harbaugh's squad could emerge as a "tough out" in the playoffs. 

5. Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

Kevin O'Connell will need to rebuild the confidence of his squad after suffering through a sixty-minute beat down against the Cowboys in front of a Vikings' home crowd. The whipping exposed some of the team's flaws and raised concerns about the team's inflated record. With a short week before a Turkey Day battle with the Patriots, the rookie head coach will need to fix the mistakes on the run before the league identifies those errors as a trend that could future losses. 

Dak Prescott, Cowboys embarrass Vikings with 40-3 win at Minnesota | UNDISPUTED

Dak Prescott, Cowboys embarrass Vikings with 40-3 win at Minnesota | UNDISPUTED
The Dallas Cowboys had their biggest road win in franchise history, beating the Minnesota Vikings 40-3. Skip Bayless reacts to the Cowboys' big win against Kirk Cousins.

6. Tennessee Titans (7-3)

Toughness and physicality never go out of style. That's why Mike Vrabel's squad can compete with the elites without a roster loaded with blue-chip players. The Titans' wins are not always pretty, but the Ws still count in the win column. 

7. Buffalo Bills (7-3)

After a few lackluster performances, the Bills got back on track despite dealing with challenging circumstances. As a tough-minded squad with a superstar quarterback, the Bills remain a dark horse contender despite suffering a few hiccups. 

8. Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

The bounce-back performance from America's Team suggests that Mike McCarthy's team is a legitimate contender in the NFC. The emergence of Tony Pollard as a reliable big-play threat has added a dimension to an offense that is balanced and explosive. With Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence anchoring a disruptive defense, the Cowboys are rounding into form as an elite squad. 

Do Cowboys back-to-back wins prove it is their year? | THE HERD

Do Cowboys back-to-back wins prove it is their year? | THE HERD
With big back-to-back wins against the Vikings and Green Bay Packers, is this really America's Team's year? Watch as Colin Cowherd breaks down the Cowboys win and whether they are the team to beat in the NFC.

9. New York Jets (6-4)

Robert Saleh's defense is good enough to spark a championship run, but a struggling offense is keeping the Jets from maximizing their potential. Zach Wilson's ineffectiveness and the lack of a consistent running game could derail this team's playoff chances down the stretch. 

10. New York Giants (7-3)

Maybe the clock has struck midnight on the G-Men's Cinderella run. The lack of offensive weaponry outside of Saquon Barkley makes it hard for the Giants to consistently hit the 20-point mark against good teams. The defense will keep always keep the game close, but Brian Daboll will need to find a way to scratch out a few more points to notch wins against the heavyweights on his schedule down the stretch.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself" and also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Travis Kelce reigns; Cowboys bounce back; Rams, Jets fall flat: NFL notes and analysis
National Football League

Travis Kelce reigns; Cowboys bounce back; Rams, Jets fall flat: NFL notes and analysis

34 mins ago
Backups shine for Saints; Akiem Hicks key to Bucs defense: NFC South analysis
National Football League

Backups shine for Saints; Akiem Hicks key to Bucs defense: NFC South analysis

48 mins ago
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show Chiefs are AFC West kings in win over Chargers
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show Chiefs are AFC West kings in win over Chargers

1 hour ago
Has Patrick Mahomes unseated Tom Brady as NFL's most clutch QB?
National Football League

Has Patrick Mahomes unseated Tom Brady as NFL's most clutch QB?

1 hour ago
What Kyle Pitts' MCL injury means for him and the Falcons
National Football League

What Kyle Pitts' MCL injury means for him and the Falcons

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes