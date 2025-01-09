National Football League Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's Top 5 teams entering NFL playoffs? Published Jan. 9, 2025 10:37 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NFL postseason is almost here!

But before FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady heads to Lincoln Financial Field to call Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles, it's time for the GOAT to unveil his latest power rankings!

Check out his latest Top 5 and full analysis here:

Tom Brady's Week 18 Power Rankings | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Here's who the GOAT has ranked as his Top 5 teams entering the NFL postseason!

Week 18 result: Lost to Detroit Lions, 31-9

Brady's thoughts: "[They're] coming off a tough loss in Detroit where the offense really struggled to get anything going. But Minnesota had an outstanding season. They won 14 games under Kevin O'Connell.

"I'm looking forward to seeing if [Sam] Darnold and the Vikings offense can get back on track in L.A. on Monday night. What a game."

Sam Darnold was under duress for much of the Vikings' loss to the Lions, completing just 18 of 41 passes. (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Week 18 result: Defeated New York Giants, 20-13

Brady's thoughts: "They enter the playoffs winning 12 of their last 13 games. Saquon Barkley was unstoppable all year long. It would have been nice to see him go for the rushing record in Week 18. I'm not going to lie. But I can't wait to see firsthand how the Packers plan to slow him down Sunday on FOX."

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley was only 101 yards away from breaking Eric Dickerson's record for the most rushing yards in a single season, but the team sat him out in Week 18. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Week 18 result: Lost to New England Patriots, 23-16

Brady's thoughts: "What a great season it was for the Bills. They averaged 31 points per game. Josh Allen, he certainly made a strong case for his first MVP award. I'm looking forward to seeing how Josh fares against Denver's great defense in the wild-card round."

Josh Allen played just one snap in Buffalo's loss to the Patriots in order to continue his games-started streak. The Bills QB heads into the postseason as the betting favorite to win MVP. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

Week 18 result: Defeated Minnesota Vikings, 31-9

Brady's thoughts: "They won a franchise-record 15 games, and they locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They finished the year with the league's top-ranked scoring offense. And what an incredible performance from Aaron Glenn's defense vs. the Vikings last week. Great job, Detroit.

"Now, they've earned that well-earned bye and I know Ford Field is going to be rocking in the divisional round."

Jahmyr Gibbs scored four touchdowns in the Lions' win over the Vikings, giving him a league-leading 20 total TDs on the season. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Week 18 result: Lost to Denver Broncos, 38-0

Brady's thoughts: "Another incredible season from Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. They won a franchise-record 15 games. And how about [Steve Spagnuolo's] defense ranking top five in scoring for the second year in a row?

"Can K.C. become the first team ever to win three straight Super Bowls? I can't wait to find out. Let's go!

"It's been a lot of fun this regular season bringing you my power rankings, but now it's a one-game season. I can't wait to watch these playoffs."

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce didn't play in the Chiefs' regular-season finale loss to the Broncos. With the first-round bye, Mahomes, Kelce and some other notable Chiefs players will have at least 24 days off before their first playoff game. (Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

