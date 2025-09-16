National Football League
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: How Far Do Chiefs Fall? Who Sits Behind Eagles?
Published Sep. 16, 2025

Tom Brady consistently delivered on Sundays in his playing career. Now, he's consistently delivering in his power rankings. 

The GOAT has made it clear that the defending Super Bowl champ will hold on to the No. 1 spot in his power rankings on a weekly basis until they lose. So, even if their 20-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs wasn't won in the most appealing fashion, the Philadelphia Eagles still run the NFL, in Brady's mind.

After the Eagles, though, there's certainly room for debate on which team deserves the No. 2 spot. In fact, Brady believes that one of the nine other 2-0 teams vying for that spot might have the best résumé in the league through the first two weeks of the season. 

So, let's dive into Brady's power rankings after Week 2. And remember, Brady will be on the call for America's Game of the Week between the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears on Sunday. 

Tom Brady’s Week 2 Power Rankings 🚨

#1 Philadelphia Eagles
2-0

Brady’s thoughts: "Look, I said it last week: Someone's gotta beat the champs to knock them off the top spot. The Chiefs kept things close at Arrowhead this weekend, and I was there to watch, but Philly leaned on that defense to win the Super Bowl rematch. That one QB sneak play is still working too, huh? Not controversial at all. You guys all love it. They should come up with a name for it to something." 

#2 Buffalo Bills
2-0

"In this league, great teams win the games they're supposed to. Josh [Allen] and the Bills rolled in New York – well, they rolled in New Jersey, actually – and handled the Jets easily with a nice bounce-back game from that defense."

#3 Green Bay Packers
2-0

"Green Bay might have the best résumé of any NFL team right now. They have convincing home wins over Detroit and Washington. With four of the night five on the road, though, Jordan Love has a chance to really solidify the Pack as a Super Bowl contender early in the season. " 

Micah Parsons has already made an impact with the Packers, recording 1.5 sacks in limited snaps. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

#4 Los Angeles Chargers
Previously ranked: 6
2-0

"I got to watch two games in person this weekend and the Chargers were impressive [Monday] night in Las Vegas. Justin Herbert has risen to the occasion through two weeks. Jim Harbaugh has that team focused on the right things." 

#5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Previously ranked: 7
2-0

"I think I got more Bucs comments than any other team last week. All I can say is that my friends down in Tampa might be on to something. I love that Baker [Mayfield] still plays with a chip on his shoulder. He's got plenty of weapons around him. Tampa, they're off to a hot start as they look for their fifth straight division title. That's our streak, Baker! Keep it up." 

#6 Baltimore Ravens
Previously ranked: 5
1-1
#7 Detroit Lions
Previously ranked: 10
1-1

Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown made it look easy against the Bears, connecting for three touchdowns as the Lions quarterback threw for five scores in the 52-21 win. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

#8 Washington Commanders
Previously ranked: 4
1-1
#9 Indianapolis Colts
previously unranked
2-0
#10 Los Angeles Rams
previously unranked
2-0

