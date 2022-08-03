National Football League Tom Brady's 45th birthday: By the numbers 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As Tom Brady enters his 23rd NFL season, his legacy is still being written.

Today, he reaches another milestone — but much more of a personal one.

Let's take a look at 45 facts about Brady on his 45th birthday.

1: As the full-time starting quarterback, Brady has only one season in which his team finished with fewer than 10 wins. In that season, 2002, his team finished with nine.

2: Brady and Peyton Manning are the only quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with more than one franchise in their careers.

316: Brady's 316 regular-season starts are the most in NFL history, 18 more than Brett Favre. Brady is the only QB to surpass 300 starts. The next-closest active player is Matt Ryan, who has 222.

32: Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Drew Brees are the only quarterbacks to defeat all 32 NFL teams in their careers.

10: With New England, Brady won his first 10 career playoffs games, an NFL record.

71: In the playoffs, Brady has more red zone passing touchdowns (71) than any other quarterback has passing touchdowns. For context, Aaron Rodgers has 45 passing touchdowns and 31 in the red zone.

13,049: Brady has passed for a record 13,049 yards in the playoffs, more than double every quarterback not named Peyton Manning, who ended his career with 7,339 playoff passing yards.

100,000: Currently at 97,569, Brady needs 2,431 yards to reach 100,000 combined passing yards in the regular season and postseason. If he reaches that pinnacle, he'll be the only player in NFL history to do so. Since entering the NFL, he'll have more passing yards than any team or player during that stretch on his own, despite playing in only one game in 2000 and 2008.

135: Brady's 135 wins at Gillette Stadium are the most by any QB at one stadium in NFL history. The only other QB to achieve 100 wins in one stadium is John Elway, who had 104 at Mile High Stadium.

304: Aside from wins, Brady also holds the record for most touchdown passes at a particular stadium, throwing 304 at Gillette Stadium over his career.

5: Just five players in the NFL have accumulated 1,000 or more career passing yards in the Super Bowl. Brady is the only one to throw for more than 1,200, sitting at 3,039 passing yards.

1,000: Brady has reached 1,000 passing yards on three separate postseason runs, the only QB to do that. He achieved that feat in 2016, 2017 and 2020.

6: Brady has six game-winning drives in the Super Bowl. No other quarterback has more than two in their career.

7: Brady has defeated seven different quarterbacks in Super Bowls, including three NFL MVPs (Patrick Mahomes, Kurt Warner and Matt Ryan).

12: The 35 wins Brady has in the playoffs are more postseason games than 12 current NFL franchises have played.

13: Brady holds 13 different major franchise records for the Patriots, with whom he spent 20 years.

14: Since 1960, when the stat started being tracked, Brady has 14 game-winning drives in the playoffs. That's more than double the next closest player, John Elway, who has six.

.750: In playoff games in which he has thrown three or more interceptions, Brady is 3-1, a .750 win percentage. All other quarterbacks are 22-134, a .141 win percentage.

19: Among the tight ends and wide receivers with whom Brady has played, they have combined for 19 seasons with 100 or more catches in their careers.

92: Brady has thrown touchdowns to 92 different receivers in his career, including a career-high 90 to tight end Rob Gronkowski.

21: The skill position players Brady has played with have combined for an eye-popping 21 first-team All-Pro appearances.

2: In his previous 22 seasons, excluding 2008, which he missed with a torn ACL, Brady has never gone more than two consecutive seasons without reaching the Super Bowl.

149: Since 1991, when tracking began, Brady has 149 completions gaining 20 or more yards in the playoffs. That is 62 more than the next-closest quarterback, Peyton Manning, who has 87.

43: In 2020, when Tristan Wirfs was drafted by Tampa Bay, Brady was more than twice as old as the franchise tackle, with Brady at 43 years old and Wirfs at 21.

16: Brady is the only quarterback in NFL history to lead his team to 16 regular-season wins and a perfect regular season.

600: He is the only quarterback with 600 career touchdown passes in the regular season (624).

15: His 15 Pro Bowl selections are the most ever for any player.

4: Only four players in the history of the four major sports have won titles after reaching age 40. Brady is one of them. The others are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Enos Slaughter and Jack Quinn.

249: The 249 wins with Bill Belichick and Brady at the Patriots' helm are the most by a QB-coach duo in NFL history.

40: Only two players have won an MVP award at age 40 or older: Brady and Barry Bonds.

32: Brady has won an NFL-record 32 Player of the Week awards. He's one of just three players to win it more than 20 times and the only player to win it 30 times.

11: Brady guided the Patriots to 11 straight AFC East crowns, an NFL record.

18: While 11 in a row is impressive in itself, overall Brady amassed a record 18 division titles in his 20 years in New England.

8: From 2011 to 2018, Brady powered the Patriots to an NFL-record eight straight AFC Championship Games.

108: Despite playing in a run-heavy offense early in his career, Brady is one of just two quarterbacks to have at least 100 career games with 300 or more passing yards, with 108 such games. Only Drew Brees (123) has more.

500: In 2018, Brady became the first and only quarterback to throw for more than 500 yards in a Super Bowl. He now owns the two highest passing-yard totals in the title game, with 505 in Super Bowl LII and 466 in Super Bowl LI.

50: In 2007, Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 50 touchdowns in one season. Since then, Patrick Mahomes and Peyton Manning have been the only others to reach that milestone.

200: With two games of two or more touchdown passes this season, Brady will reach 200 for his career. His 198 are already the most such games in NFL history, with the retired Drew Brees (173) far behind.

