National Football League
Tom Brady's Buccaneers return still has no 'definitive date' Tom Brady's Buccaneers return still has no 'definitive date'
National Football League

Tom Brady's Buccaneers return still has no 'definitive date'

2 hours ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been away from the team for the past week due to personal reasons, and it remains unclear when he'll return.

Head coach Todd Bowles provided an update on the situation on Thursday, saying there's no "definitive date" for Brady's return, The Athletic reported.

"We'll see. We'll talk about it next week," Bowles said. "I'm not concerned about it right now. We're trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said sometime after Tennessee. There's no definitive date for me. We'll keep in touch and find out."

The Bucs originally announced that Brady had stepped away from the team on Aug. 11, noting that the absence was planned prior to it becoming public and that he was expected to return sometime after their second preseason game, which is Saturday versus the Titans.

With Brady unavailable, Tampa Bay's QB reps have been divided between Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin. Gabbert is entering his fourth season with the Buccaneers. Trask was a second-round draft pick of the team in 2021. Griffin has been with Tampa Bay since 2015.

Brady, 45, is entering his 23rd NFL season. Last year, he finished with 5,316 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and 102.1 quarterback rating, completing 67.5% of his passes. Tampa Bay went 13-4 in 2021, good for first in the NFC South, but lost to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round. 

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL starting QB tracker: Steelers' Kenny Pickett to lead first team vs. Jaguars
National Football League

NFL starting QB tracker: Steelers' Kenny Pickett to lead first team vs. Jaguars

45 mins ago
Cowboys' joint practices offer grim glimpse at WR Depth
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' joint practices offer grim glimpse at WR Depth

2 hours ago
Should Browns trade for Jimmy Garoppolo or stick with Jacoby Brissett?
Cleveland Browns

Should Browns trade for Jimmy Garoppolo or stick with Jacoby Brissett?

2 hours ago
With Deshaun Watson suspended, what should Browns do next?
Cleveland Browns

With Deshaun Watson suspended, what should Browns do next?

3 hours ago
Cardinals' Marquise Brown feels Ravens didn't 'need' him
National Football League

Cardinals' Marquise Brown feels Ravens didn't 'need' him

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes