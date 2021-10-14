National Football League By The Numbers: Tom Brady looks to continue Thursday night dominance 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Thursday night games have been friendly to both Tom Brady and the Philadelphia Eagles – so something will have to give tonight.

The defending-champion Buccaneers hit the road to take on the Eagles on Thursday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET on FOX), with Tampa Bay looking to win its third straight and Philly aiming to win in back-to-back weeks for the first time this season.

Here are the numbers that will define Thursday's game.

Matchup: The most recent meeting between the Bucs and Eagles was in Week 2 of the 2018 season, when the Bucs won 27-21 in Tampa Bay. Tom Brady is 5-2 in seven career starts against the Eagles, including the playoffs, and 3-0 in three starts at Lincoln Financial Field. Brady leads the NFL in completions (149) and passing yards (1,767), while the Eagles rank third in passing defense, allowing just 194.8 YPG.

The Numbers

7-0: Since losing to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Brady is 7-0 against NFC East opponents.

400+: Brady had 411 passing yards and five passing touchdowns in the Bucs’ Week 5 win over Miami (45-17). It was the first game of Brady’s career in which he had 400-plus passing yards and five passing TDs.

13-2: Brady is 13-2 in 15 career Thursday starts.

45.8: The Bucs rank first in rushing defense, allowing just 45.8 YPG.

314.4: Tampa Bay ranks 32nd in passing defense, allowing 314.4 YPG.

2: Since the start of 2019, only two players have rushed for 100-plus yards against Tampa: Chris Carson in Week 9 of 2019 and Dalvin Cook in Week 14 of 2020.

203: Brady has thrown 203 consecutive passes without an interception.

6-0: The Eagles are 6-0 in their past six Thursday games. Their last Thursday loss came in Week 12 of the 2015 season (45-14 at Detroit).

0-3: The Eagles are 0-3 in their past three home games dating back to last season. They have not lost four straight home games since losing 10 straight at home from 2012-2013.

6: Jalen Hurts has at least one passing or rushing touchdown in each of his past six starts.

1: Hurts (1,365 passing yards, 256 rushing yards) is one of three QBs (Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones) who is leading his team in both passing yards and rushing yards this season.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.