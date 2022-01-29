National Football League Tom Brady retiring after 22 seasons, according to reports 10 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tom Brady is calling it a career.

The 44-year-old quarterback is retiring from the NFL after playing for 22 seasons and winning seven Super Bowl rings, according to ESPN. Brady's business account seemingly confirmed the news before deleting a tweet that read: "7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady."

According to other conflicting reports, however, Brady phoned the Bucs' general manager on Saturday to say he has yet to make a decision on his playing future.

The QB's father also disputed ESPN's report:

Brady's agent said, "Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the reality of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon."

Brady spent the last two seasons with Tampa Bay, leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl LV victory and the divisional round of this year's playoffs. Brady was still at the top of his game in 2021, leading the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.

Brady knew that loss to the Rams was likely his final NFL game, according to ESPN. He reportedly spent this week ruminating on the decision and planning the next chapter of his life off the field.

Widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game, Brady won three NFL MVP awards, was a first-team All-Pro three times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times. He was 243-73 in his career in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs.

Brady would leave the game as the NFL's career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls, be named Super Bowl MVP five times and play in the big game 10 times.

Prior to his time in Tampa Bay, Brady spent 20 seasons under center for the New England Patriots. He and Bill Belichick garnered the dynastic franchise six Super Bowl rings and built the most sustained dynasty in NFL history.

Overlooked by every team coming out of Michigan, Brady was eventually selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft with the 199th overall pick. He replaced an injured Drew Bledsoe as the starter in 2001 and led New England to a Super Bowl victory over the heavily favored Rams that season.

Brady went on to lead the Patriots to Super Bowl victories over the Panthers following the 2003 season and Eagles after the 2004 season. No team has since repeated as champions.

But New England wouldn’t win another one for a decade, twice losing to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl, including a 17-14 defeat on Feb. 3, 2008 that prevented the Patriots from completing a perfect season.

Brady earned his fourth ring when the Patriots held off Seattle thanks to Malcolm Butler’s interception at the goal line in the Super Bowl after the 2014 season.

Two years later, in the biggest Super Bowl comeback ever, he led the Patriots out of a 28-3 deficit in the third quarter against Atlanta to win in overtime.

After losing to the Eagles and backup quarterback Nick Foles the following year, Brady got his sixth championship when New England shut down the Rams following the 2018 season.

He joined the Buccaneers in 2020, going on to win the Super Bowl for a franchise that hadn't won a playoff game in 18 years.

Brady's list of career accomplishments also includes:

The only QB in NFL history to start and win a Super Bowl with teams in both conferences.

Led the Patriots to an NFL-record eight consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances from 2011 through 2018.

Threw a touchdown pass to 92 different players (the most in NFL history).

1 of 4 quarterbacks in NFL history to defeat all 32 teams (Others: Brett Favre, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning).

1 of 2 quarterbacks in NFL history (Brees) to record 5,000+ passing yards in multiple seasons.

Never won less than nine games in any of his 20 full seasons as a starter.

The only QB in NFL history to win each of his first 10 career playoff starts.

Here's how social media reacted to the news of Brady's retirement:

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.