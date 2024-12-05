National Football League Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's Top 5 teams entering Week 14? Updated Dec. 5, 2024 9:37 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season is almost here! But before FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady heads to SoFi Stadium to call Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, it's time for the GOAT to unveil his latest power rankings! Week 13 was a good one for the favorites across the NFL. So, how much did Brady's power rankings change after some of the top teams picked up thrilling wins?

Check out his latest Top 5 and full analysis here:

Tom Brady's Week 13 Power Rankings | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Here's who the GOAT has ranked as his Top 5 teams entering a massive Week 14!

Week 13 result: Defeated Arizona Cardinals, 23-22

Brady's thoughts: "Sam Darnold, he's continued his great year. He led the Vikings to their fifth straight win. This team gets it done in close games. They're 7-1 in one-score games. The Vikings, they're going to look to make it six straight against the Falcons at home this week."

Sam Darnold threw two touchdowns and led the Vikings to three straight scoring drives to lead them back from a 19-6 deficit against the Cardinals. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Week 13 result: Defeated Baltimore Ravens, 24-19

Brady's thoughts: "Can you believe they're 10-2? What an impressive road win in Baltimore for the Eagles. Saquon [Barkley], he continues to make his case for the MVP. He rushed for over 100 yards again on Sunday. And that defense, led by Vic Fangio, they were dominant. They shut down Lamar [Jackson] and the Ravens' offense. That's almost impossible to do.

"Philly, you better not overlook Bryce Young and the young Panthers this week."

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley added to his lead for the rushing title in Sunday's win over the Ravens, going for 107 yards. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Week 13 result: Defeated San Francisco 49ers, 35-10

Brady's thoughts: "Coming off a dominant performance in the snow over the 49ers. Didn't that look fun out there? Josh Allen, he did it all. He threw for a touchdown. He rushed for a touchdown and he caught one, too. Man, great job, Josh. I thought I saw it all. Now, I have seen it all.

"I can't wait to watch the Bills firsthand this week when they take on the Rams in L.A. in 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX."

Josh Allen had the full hat trick of touchdowns in the Bills' win over the 49ers, recording a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. He improved his odds to win MVP with his dominant performance. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Week 13 result: Defeated Las Vegas Raiders, 19-17

Brady's thoughts: "All they do is find unique ways to win nail-biters each and every week. It was great to see Isiah Pacheco back in the lineup. That dude runs hard. And [Steve Spagnuolo's] defense, they continue to impress me. It's really a complete football team.

"They have a huge matchup against Jim Harbaugh's Chargers in prime time this week."

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton came up with the fumble recovery on the Raiders' final drive to seal the win. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Week 13 result: Defeated Chicago Bears, 23-20

Brady's thoughts: "Once again in the No. 1 spot in my power rankings, it belongs to the Detroit Lions. The hottest team in the NFL. Ten straight wins — that's the best start in franchise history. Dan Campbell's squad, they're getting it done on both sides of the ball. They've got a top-three scoring offense and a top-scoring defense.

"I can't wait to see their divisional matchup against the Packers on Thursday night. That's going to be a ball game.

"That wraps out my power rankings after Week 13. Let's see who plays well and is on top in Week 14."

Tight end Sam LaPorta had two receiving touchdowns in the Lions' win over the Bears, making him the fifth player on the team to record at least four touchdowns this season. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

