Tom Brady 'nearly pulled off the greatest comeback of his career'

3 hours ago

If there is one man in professional sports that you should not bet against, it's Tom Brady.

Brady is second all-time among quarterbacks in fourth-quarter comebacks with 42, trailing only Peyton Manning (43).

But when you narrow it down to only the playoffs, Brady is the undisputed king, with nine fourth-quarter comebacks under his belt, by far the most of any quarterback in NFL history.

So even when the Los Angeles Rams built a 27-3 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's NFC divisional-round game, it never felt as if Brady and the Bucs were out of the game.

And, of course, Brady almost pulled off another miracle comeback, rallying from 24 points down to tie the score at 27 with 42 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

But Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and the Rams' offense were able to prevent an epic collapse, getting into range for a game-winning field goal to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

Considering that Brady was without right tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide receivers Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, this might have ended up being the greatest comeback of his career.

At least, that's what Skip Bayless would want you to believe while discussing the game on Monday's "Undisputed."

"Tom Brady very nearly pulled off the greatest comeback of his career under the circumstances," Bayless said. "He was playing with one arm tied behind his back! He was without his RT and full complement of receivers."

Skip Bayless: Tom Brady nearly pulled off the greatest comeback

Skip Bayless: Tom Brady nearly pulled off the greatest comeback
Skip Bayless breaks down the biggest reason why the Bucs lost to the Rams in Sunday's NFC divisional-round matchup.

Brady has made a career out of being better than the opposition when it's winning time.

And against the Rams, that almost held true once again.

