Tom Brady Mailbag: Which Super Bowl Was The Most Memorable For The GOAT?

For years, Tom Brady would say that his favorite Super Bowl was the next one. Now that he’s retired, Brady is at least picking which one was the most memorable of his career.

In the return of Brady’s mailbag (presented by Verizon), the seven-time Super Bowl winner was asked what the most memorable Super Bowl of his career was. His answer was one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history.

"Most memorable Super Bowl was the first one, because there’s nothing like the first in anything you do," Brady said, referring to the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl XXXVI win over the Rams.

Brady catapulted into sports stardom that day when he led the Patriots on a nine-play, 53-yard drive in the final 81 seconds with no timeouts remaining to help New England get into field goal range. Adam Vinatieri kicked the game-winning 48-yard field goal as time expired, and Brady won Super Bowl MVP for a drive that John Madden said gave him "goosebumps" while on the call for FOX.

But as Brady was the hero in the clutch, he shouted out some other plays his teammates made in one of the most surprising Super Bowls as the Patriots shocked the league that year.

"That one, in New Orleans, we had a one-week break between the [AFC] Championship Game, beating Pittsburgh, and then going on to New Orleans," Brady said. It was my first time ever being at a Super Bowl. The experience was incredible. We were 14-point underdogs against the Rams, and we found a way to beat the ‘Greatest Show on Turf.’

"Adam Vinatieri kicks the game-winning field goal. Ty Law, interception return for a touchdown. David ‘Chief’ Patten, catching a touchdown on the out-and-up just before halftime. It was an incredible defensive performance. Yeah, that one I’m never going to forget."

Brady didn’t necessarily have his best game that day, completing 16 of 27 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. But he played clean ball, while the Patriots’ defense intercepted Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner twice and slowed down the Rams’ offense for much of the game.

That was the formula for the second-best upset in Super Bowl history, in terms of point spread. So yeah, you can understand why Brady felt that the "experience was incredible."

