Tom Brady Mailbag: What Profession Would the GOAT Have Pursued Outside of Football?

Tom Brady is lucky that his football career worked out.

In the return of Brady's mailbag (presented by Verizon), the seven-time Super Bowl winner was asked what he would've done if he didn't play football. However, Brady didn't have an answer to that question.

"I have not the slightest f---ing idea what I would've done. OK? Plain and simple. I have no clue," Brady said.

Brady was nearly at the door of football mortality before his NFL career began. He slipped all the way to the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, which he said in prior interviews that it briefly caused him to think about what was next for him beyond football. He even mentioned the possibility of having to sell insurance once.

There's another job possibility that Brady thought of for himself when he answered the question.

"That's a good idea, a lot of jobs at Verizon," Brady said. "I probably wouldn't be in the hardware department. I wouldn't have been in that."

Tom Brady's Darkest Career Years, The Wild Rob Gronkowski Draft And The Throw He Wants Back

While Brady downplayed the idea of not knowing what he would've done if he didn't make in football, he was actually a good athlete in a different sport. Brady was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft. He played catcher as a high school baseball player, showing promise as a left-handed hitter with pop. In fact, decades later, the Expos general manager who drafted him (Kevin Malone) told Cut4 that he believed Brady could've been "one of the greatest catchers ever."

But Brady opted not to pursue baseball once his high school days ended. Instead, he grinder his way up the depth chart at Michigan, moving from being the seventh-string quarterback to the starter by his final two years in Ann Arbor.

Seven Super Bowl victories later, and it's clear Brady made the right decision. Even after his playing days are over, Brady has remained in the football world as he's calling games as FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst.