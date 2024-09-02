National Football League Tom Brady kept notes from every NFL game he played, will use them in broadcasts Updated Sep. 2, 2024 1:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tom Brady has kept all the receipts.

The newest NFL on FOX lead broadcast analyst recently showed off his collection of "QB books" — large binders containing every call sheet and scouting report from every game he played during his 23-year NFL career. Brady has kept these binders meticulously organized so he can go back and refer to any specific game he played.

To demonstrate, Brady reached into one of his binders and pulled out the notes from the New England Patriots' trip to face the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 9, 2016.

There's a very specific reason Brady chose that game to show. For starters, it was Brady's first that season after serving a controversial four-game suspension related to the "Deflategate" scandal around the 2014 AFC Championship Game.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Brady will return to Cleveland on Sunday for his first game as a broadcaster — he'll have the call as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Browns on "America's Game of the Week" at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The video shows Brady thumbing through the files showing notes he made on plays he wanted to run that week, a call sheet with specific plays highlighted by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels at head coach Bill Belichick's direction, Belichick's own notes on the game, and scouting reports on specific Browns defensive players, including some who are still in the NFL such as safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Demario Davis.

"It's just good to keep track of all that information rather than throw it in a big bin and you don't know where it is," Brady said. "Here, it's all organized really well."

The legendary quarterback said he plans to use that information to help him as he begins his broadcasting career — and continue compiling information as he returns to being involved in the NFL world on a week-to-week basis.

"If I want to refer back to players or scheme or defensive coordinators, it's all here if the guy is still in the league," Brady explained. "I'll do the same thing as a broadcaster, I'm going to store information going into the season. … I'll be involved in football for a long time."

An off-camera voice then asked if that meant that there would eventually be "Tom Brady books" going from 2001 to 2040, the thought of which made Brady's eyes light up.

"That would be sick," Brady exclaimed.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share