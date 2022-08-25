National Football League Tom Brady expected to start in Buccaneers' preseason finale 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Not only did Tom Brady return to practice this week, he'll also be back on the playing field.

Brady is expected to start in the Buccaneers' preseason finale against the Colts on Saturday, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday. It will be Brady's first game action since the Bucs' playoff loss to the Rams last season.

A lot has happened with Brady in between his last game snap and now. He announced his retirement from football back in February, but ended it just over a month later. Earlier this month, the Dolphins were penalized for tampering with Brady on numerous actions since 2019. On Aug. 11, Brady left training camp for personal reasons before returning on Monday.

While Brady hasn't said how he's feeling from a physical standpoint since his return, his teammates feel like nothing has changed for the 45-year-old QB.

"Pretty much as expected," Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate said on how Brady's first day back went. "Wherever Tom was, he was working out still and getting good reps in. If anyone can get away with the 11-day break during training camp, it’s Tom. He came back kind of firing on all cylinders.

"We’re all excited he’s back and ready to move on."

Saturday's preseason game will also mark the first time Brady will get to line up with wide receiver Julio Jones, as well as a number of new offensive linemen. Tampa Bay has been decimated by injuries to the O-line during training camp, with center Ryan Jensen (knee) and Aaron Stinnie (ACL/MCL) both set to miss significant time. Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is dealing with an oblique strain that could keep him out of Week 1.

"It's important for game continuity," Bowles said of seeing Brady play with the starters. "We have some new guys on the O-line. We have some new guys at receiver. So other than having practiced together, we need to see 'em in a game with certain situations and just the flow of it. No matter how long it is, we just need to see it."

