National Football League Tom Brady, Denzel Washington recite lines from 'Remember the Titans' Published Nov. 22, 2023 12:20 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Curious as to what Tom Brady's been up to in the early stages of his retirement?

Fans wouldn't be surprised to hear that Brady is taking on more football-related activities, but the exact nature of those activities may come as a shock. Brady hasn't gotten into coaching, nor has he taken on a front office role like some presumed he might prior to calling it quits.

Instead, the GOAT is simply enjoying himself, and that enjoyment includes shooting the breeze with actor Denzel Washington over Zoom. Brady and Washington recited a famous scene from Washington's "Remember the Titans", in which Washington plays legendary high school coach Herman Boone, a black coach who led T.C. Williams High School to a 13-0 record in his first season as headman.

The rendition was performed on Brady's "The Let's Go" podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Put your hand down," Washington playfully scolds Brady as he takes on the persona of a player. "First you smile, then you thinking. You think football is fun?"

"Uh … yes," Brady shakily responds. "Sir!" Washington retorts. "Uh, yes – no sir. It was fun," Brady stutters.

"Not anymore, is it?" Washington goes on. "Make up your mind since you're thinking. Go on, think. Is it fun?"

"No, no … no," Brady says.

"No?" Washington smiles. "Absolutely not? Alright, zero fun. Alright listen up, I'm coach Washington, we're about to have some fun."

Brady has become wildly successful in the Podcasting arena, having released 119 episodes with sportscaster Jim Gray and former NFL receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

But perhaps there's an acting future in store for the former QB?

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share