National Football League Tom Brady compares Cowboys kicker to Steph Curry after near-record 65-yard FG Updated Sep. 22, 2024 6:28 p.m. ET

Brandon Aubrey kicked a 65-yard field goal for the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens, the second-longest kick in NFL history.

Tom Brady, who was in the booth for FOX on Sunday, was so impressed with Aubrey's leg that he compared the kicker to NBA superstar Steph Curry.

Tom Brady: 'He's like the Steph Curry of kickers' on Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey's 65-yard field goal vs. Ravens

"He's like the Steph Curry of kickers," Brady said. "There's no range that's too far."

Aubrey's kick Sunday was 1 yard shy of the record held by the kicker on the other sideline, Justin Tucker of the Ravens. Tucker's 66-yarder came on the final play of a 19-17 victory at Detroit in 2021.

Both kicks were indoors. Dallas plays at AT&T Stadium, which has a retractable roof that was closed.

The kick cleared the crossbar by a couple of yards, with room also to spare inside the right upright.

Aubrey is now 14 of 14 on kicks of 50 yards or longer in his two seasons. The 29-year-old extended his record for makes from at least 50 yards without a miss to start an NFL career.

Aubrey made a 66-yarder at the end of the first half in the opener at Cleveland, but the kick came after the whistle when the Cowboys were penalized for delay of game.

Dallas coaches considered having Aubrey try from 71, but changed their minds when the Browns put a returner in the end zone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

