National Football League Tom Brady Captures Another Title, Wins Inaugural Fanatics Games and $1M Prize Updated Jun. 22, 2025 8:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tom Brady is a champion once again. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback won the inaugural Fanatics Games at this weekend’s Fanatics Fest in New York, earning him a $1 million prize.

The all-time great was among 100 celebrities, athletes and fans to compete in the Fantatics Games, which consisted of eight competitions ranging from quarterback skills, basketball shooting to soccer goal-scoring and baseball pitching accuracy.

One of the other competitions was a WWE Superstar entrance. In his version, Brady spat on New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner's jersey and ripped former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning’s jersey. Manning later interrupted Brady's entrance, jumping on top of him.

That performance helped Brady earn 399.1 total points in the Fanatics Games. Manning was also one of the athletes who participated, finishing in fifth with 314.5 total points as Brady was able to get some revenge over the quarterback who defeated him in two Super Bowls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brady, who will once again be calling games on FOX this fall, collected his $1 million prize at the Javits Center on Sunday. However, he awarded $5,000 to each of the 50 fans who participated in the Fanatics Games, while the rest of that money will go to charity.

Brady's participation in the Fanatics Games was just one of the few viral moments he had from Fanatics Fest over the weekend. On Friday, he struggled to pick out the real Rob Gronkowski in a group of 20 people dressed like his former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate. On Saturday, Brady joined LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama, streamer Kai Cenat and Maverick Carter for a live taping of "The Shop."

"He’s always done things the right way. He’s always risen above all the noise and BS and continued to deliver," Brady said of James as he sat next to the Los Angeles Lakers star. "So you’re witnessing the greatest ever, and I hope you guys will appreciate that."

As for the other participants in the Fanatics Games, UFC fighter Justin Gaethje finished in second with 345.5 points. He won a Ferrari 812 GTS for his performance.

Matt Dennish, a 39-year-old teacher from Pennsylvania, finished with 326 points to place third. He outscored athletes such as James Harden, Tyreek Hill, Dwight Howard, Gronkowski, Michael Chandler and Micah Parsons, who all finished in the top 20 of the athletes who competed in the event. Harden dressed as Hulk Hogan for his WWE entrance.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was also among the athletes who participated, struggling in the pitching accuracy challenge. He finished 36th.

Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter had the worst showing among the athletes who competed at the event, while new Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant finished with the second-worst mark. Durant actually learned of his trade to the Rockets while he was speaking at an event during Fanatics Fest on Sunday.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share