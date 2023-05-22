National Football League
Tom Brady agrees to buy minority stake in Las Vegas Raiders
National Football League

Tom Brady agrees to buy minority stake in Las Vegas Raiders

Published May. 22, 2023 11:02 p.m. ET

Tom Brady is continuing to make big plays in retirement. 

His latest football splash comes on the business side of things, as the 45-year-old agreed to purchase a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders this week. 

"We have come to an agreement for Tom Brady to become a partner in the Raiders and we have submitted it to the NFL for approval," team owner Mark Davis said in a statement Monday. "We’re excited for Tom to join the Raiders."

A report released last week detailing the ongoing discussions stated that Brady's involvement with the franchise would be "passive," and he wouldn't hold any "operational control or authority over the club in business or football matters."

Brady previously purchased a stake in the Las Vegas Aces in March 2022. If approved, he would become the third former player to hold ownership in a team, joining George Halas and Jerry Richardson. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler both previously worked in New England, and have relationships with Brady.

The sale has not yet been voted on for approval. Owners meetings will take place this week, but they're not expected to decide on the matter then, according to reports.

