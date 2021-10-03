By The Numbers: Tom Brady returns to Foxborough to face the Patriots

National Football League
1 hour ago

There is a homecoming in Massachusetts this Sunday.

Tom Brady returns to New England to face the Patriots for the first time in his career, looking to notch a victory over his 32nd NFL team – the one he played with for two decades.

Here are the numbers to keep an eye on in Sunday night's primetime matchup in Week 4.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1, -7) at New England Patriots (1-2)
8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Matchup: This is the first matchup between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady after they spent 20 seasons together from 2000-2019, winning six Super Bowls and appearing in three others. This is also the first matchup between the Buccaneers and Patriots since the 2017 season.

The Numbers

10: Tom Brady currently leads the NFL with 10 touchdown passes through the first three weeks of the season. He is also first in completions with 97.

68: The Buccaneers quarterback is also 68 yards away from passing Drew Brees to become the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards. Once he reaches this milestone, he will be the NFL's all-time leader in both passing yards and touchdowns.

34.3: The Buccaneers are tied for first in the NFL in scoring with 34.3 points per game.

383.3: Conversely, the Buccaneers are the worst passing defense currently in the NFL, ranking 32nd with 383.3 passing yards allowed.

0-2: The Patriots have yet to win a home game this season, sitting at 0-2 at Gillette Stadium. They have never lost three consecutive home games under Belichick.

1: Of the five rookie quarterbacks to start a game this season, Mac Jones is the only one  who has recorded a win thus far.

