Toast in Texas?

Saying Houston has a problem, at this point, might be an understatement.

The Houston Texans have won four of the last five AFC South crowns, and have yet to play an in-division game. However, they sit at 0-3 through three weeks, and are struggling mightily on both sides of the ball.

Houston is led by 2-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, the second-highest-paid player at his position.

But after three weeks, Watson manages the 28th-ranked scoring offense, averaging just 19.0 points per game, leaving many feeling sorry for Deshaun.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien recently said that the blame for Houston's slow start offensively does not fall solely on the shoulders of his QB.

“I think we had a bunch of three-and-outs and the defense was right back out there. Playing the Pittsburgh Steelers, they’re going to wear you down if they possess the ball like that. So, again, we got to play the run better. But I think that as a team, we have to play better complementary football.”

Most are in agreement with O'Brien that Watson is not the problem in Houston.

In fact, the collective finger seems to be pointing at the head coach.

On Sunday against Pittsburgh, despite leading 21-20 at halftime, Houston's offense was shut out in the second half, falling 28-21 at Heinz Field.

The offense's problems go far beyond the passing game, as the team ranks 31st in rushing offense, averaging 66.0 rushing yards per game.

The Texans rushed for 0 yards on five carries in the second half of Sunday's loss, after rushing for just 29 yards in the first half.

In addition, Houston managed just 51 passing yards in the final two quarters against the Steelers.

To make matters worse, Watson was sacked five times on Sunday, bringing the total number of times he's been sacked this year to 13.

Meanwhile, Houston's defense is not creating the same kind of pressure on opposing QBs.

The Texans are the 29th-ranked defense in the NFL, allowing an average of 31.7 points per game, and Houston ranks as the worst rushing defense in the league, allowing an average of 188.3 rushing yards per game.

Needless to say, 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt is not happy with his unit's performance this year.

One bright spot on the defensive side of the ball is the secondary, as Houston has held opposing quarterbacks to fewer than 220 passing yards in each of the first three weeks.

However, the franchise placed their starting safety A.J. Moore on injured reserve with a hamstring injury this week.

It looked as if the Texans were considering signing free agent safety Earl Thomas, but those rumors were squashed on Tuesday.

Despite their struggles, O'Brien remains optimistic that his team can turn it around, after kicking off the season against three opponents that are now a combined 8-1.

"Obviously, we’ve played three really good teams. We’re not there yet. We didn’t win any of those games but feel like we’ve definitely improved, and we need to try to play 60 minutes of that type of football. I think if we play 60 minutes of that type of football we can win. But we’ve got to get it going here very quickly. Like I said last week, we’ve got to get it going."

History is in Houston's favor, though. They are one of only four franchises since 1990 to come back from an 0-3 start to make the playoffs.

The club bounced back during the 2018 season to finish 11-5 and win the AFC South title.

However, according to The Athletic's Aaron Reiss, their performance thus far does not inspire confidence moving forward.

"Houston only lost to the Steelers by 7, but following three games against three AFC contenders, the Texans’ minus-38 point differential ranks 30th, ahead of only the New York teams. They might claw their way out of an 0-3 hole again, but their early-season performance makes it hard to see them as capable of going on a deep playoff run."

Next up is a battle of the beatens, as Houston is set to take on Minnesota on Sunday. Both teams made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season and this season, have started 0-3.

Something will have to give. And if that means a fourth loss for Houston, its problems might ascend to real concerns.

