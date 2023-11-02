National Football League
Titans' Treylon Burks in concussion protocol after being carted off field
Titans' Treylon Burks in concussion protocol after being carted off field

Updated Nov. 3, 2023 6:29 p.m. ET

Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks briefly lost consciousness and is in the concussion protocol after being carted off the field in the final minutes of a loss to Pittsburgh.

Vrabel said he had texted with Burks and hopes the second-year receiver will be back as soon as possible.

"From what it looked like, I would say it’s going to be as good of a prognosis as what it could have been," Vrabel said. "Just looking at the visual of all that. We understand what the risks are involved, and Treylon [Burks] sold out to make a play and unfortunately didn’t."

Burks being knocked unconscious is why medical personnel reacted by strapping the receiver to a backboard and cut his face mask off. Players from both teams knelt or stood on the Acrisure Stadium turf nearby watching.

"It sounds like everybody did exactly what they’re supposed to do based on the protocol and making sure that Treylon’s well-being was looked after as quickly and as correctly as possible," Vrabel said.

Burks was in the air leaping for a pass on fourth down along the left sideline. He landed hard out of bounds with his head bouncing off the turf.

This is the second time within a year that the 18th pick overall out of Arkansas in the 2022 draft has been knocked unconscious on a pass play. He sustained a concussion as a rookie in Philadelphia when knocked out during his lone touchdown grab on Dec. 4, 2022, in a blowout loss to the Eagles.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

