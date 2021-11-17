National Football League Titans reach the top of the Herd Hierarchy while Bucs, Rams and Cards all tumble 58 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Another week, another new team at the summit of Colin Cowherd's latest Herd Hierarchy.

The banged-up Arizona Cardinals enjoyed a short reign at the top a week ago, but there is a new team that is the apple of Cowherd's eye this time around.

Find out which squad Colin Cowherd thinks is the best in the league after Week 10.

Here are the squads that make up " The Herd " host's top 10 going into Week 11, along with some insights from FOX Bet .

(Note: All odds information current as of Tuesday.)

Overall record: 5-5 | Last week: Indianapolis Colts won 23-17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Colin's thoughts: "Like my wardrobe: the boring Colts. I think they're a playoff team. They're not there yet. I like them. First of all, they've forced at least one turnover in 11 straight games. Nobody else in the league has done that."

Up next: Colts at Bills (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +6600

Overall record: 7-3 | Last week: Los Angeles Rams lost 31-10 at San Francisco 49ers

Colin's thoughts: "Let's not go crazy on the Rams. This is the worst two-game [loss] stretch in Sean McVay's career. You've got Von Miller making his first start. You've got [Odell Beckham Jr.] making his first start. ... They need a bye for Von Miller. They need a bye for OBJ."

Up next: Bye

NFL championship odds: +700

Overall record: 6-3 | Last week: Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 29-19 at Washington Football Team

Colin's thoughts: "The Bucs are 5-0 with Antonio Brown and 1-3 without him. Tom Brady has always been best when he has his security blankets. It's not just talent. He doesn't have [Rob Gronkowski] and he doesn't have A.B. and he's not the same. Brady is a creature of habit. He needs his guys."

Up next: Buccaneers vs. Giants (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, ESPN)

NFL championship odds: +600

Overall record: 8-2 | Last week: Arizona Cardinals lost 34-10 vs. Carolina Panthers

Colin's thoughts: "I don't know what to do with the Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray [has been] out for two weeks, he's probably out again. We know they're good, but I don't know what you want me to say about Arizona right now. They're just missing too many people. ... I worry a little bit about the Kyler injury bug."

Up next: Cardinals at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1000

Overall record: 6-4 | Last week: Kansas City Chiefs won 41-14 at Las Vegas Raiders

Colin's thoughts: "Maybe I've got them undervalued, but they do have 20 giveaways. Only the [New York] Jets have more. ... They got more patient. They're getting healthier on the defensive front. ... Smart guys generally figure it out. It took them about eight weeks. They're back in the Super Bowl bubble."

Up next: Chiefs vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1000

Overall record: 6-4 | Last week: New England Patriots won 45-7 vs. Cleveland Browns

Colin's thoughts: "I may be overvaluing New England here, but I'll say this: They have 140-plus rushing yards in four straight games. ... I think they're checking all the boxes. I do not believe they can go on the road yet and beat an Aaron Rodgers or beat an elite quarterback."

Up next: Patriots at Falcons (8:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +2500

Overall record: 6-3 | Last week: Buffalo Bills won 45-17 at New York Jets

Colin's thoughts: "I think Buffalo is probably the best team in the league. The stats tell you that, but they've had a couple of ugly losses. ... If they smell vulnerability, nobody knocks you out faster than Buffalo."

Up next: Bills vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +550

Overall record: 8-2 | Last week: Green Bay Packers won 17-0 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Colin's thoughts: "Green Bay, finally, can win beyond being pretty. For the first time in recent memory, since the year they won the Super Bowl, they can play bully ball. They can run it. They can push you around. ... I think their defense is really good."

Up next: Packers at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +850

Overall record: 7-2 | Last week: Dallas Cowboys won 43-3 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Colin's thoughts: "The leader in yards per play in the NFL today is the Dallas Cowboys. ... 6.3 yards per play. What does that mean? They're explosive. ... They've got multiple players in multiple units that are playmakers."

Up next: Cowboys at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1000

Overall record: 8-2 | Last week: Tennessee Titans won 23-21 vs. New Orleans Saints

Colin's thoughts: "I don't know if they're the best team, but they've beaten the most good teams, so Tennessee is No. 1. ... They're 7-0 against teams that made the playoffs [last season]."

Up next: Titans vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1100

