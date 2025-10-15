Titans' Next Head Coach Odds: Chiefs OC Matt Nagy Favored

The Titans are undergoing some turnover … again.

Tennessee fired head coach Brian Callahan on Monday, after he led the franchise to just four wins in 23 games.

Who's up next?

Here are the odds for Tennessee's next permanent head coach, at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 15.

Titans next permanent head coach

Matt Nagy: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Arthur Smith: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Kliff Kingsbury: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Mike McCarthy: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Joe Brady: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Brian Flores: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Mike McCoy: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Todd Monken: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Robert Saleh: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Here is what to know about the Titans' next head coach oddsboard:

Early Favorite: Matt Nagy, 47, has been an NFL head coach once in his career, overseeing the Bears for four seasons (2018-21). In that time, he led the franchise to a 34-31 record and two wild-card berths, losing both. Nagy was fired before the 2022 season, and he's served as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since 2023, after filling the same role with the franchise in 2016 and 2017 — just before taking over in Chicago. This season, Kansas City has the eighth-best offense in the NFL despite a bevy of injuries on that side of the ball.

Close Contenders: Second on the board is Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Smith, 43, served as head coach for the Falcons from 2021 to 2023, going 7-10 in three straight seasons before being released by the franchise. He's in his second season with the Steelers. Third on the board is Commanders' offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. He served as the Cardinals' head coach for four seasons, from 2019 to 2022, finishing with a 27-38-1 overall record and one wild-card loss. Kingsbury, 46, is in his second season with Washington.

The Wild Card: Mike McCarthy, anyone? McCarthy, 61, is fourth on the board and currently out of coaching after parting ways with the Cowboys after last season. Still, his coaching pedigree is second to few. He coached the Packers from 2006 to 2018, compiling a record of 125-77-2 and winning Super Bowl XLV. He took a year off, and then was hired by Dallas ahead of the 2020 season, compiling a 49-35 record over five seasons with the franchise. In 18 seasons as a head coach, McCarthy has led his team to the playoffs 12 times. Is it time for him to come out of retirement?