National Football League
Thursday Night Football top plays: New England Patriots lead Atlanta Falcons Thursday Night Football top plays: New England Patriots lead Atlanta Falcons
National Football League

Thursday Night Football top plays: New England Patriots lead Atlanta Falcons

11 mins ago

It's a rematch of Super Bowl LI as the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. 

The 6-4 Patriots aim to build upon their current four-game winning streak — in which New England has outscored its opponents 150-50 — while Atlanta looks to shift its fortunes after dropping to 4-3 on the season. 

Heading into Thursday night, the Patriots have won six straight games against the Falcons. Mac Jones is leading all rookie QBs in passing yards (2,333), completions (223) and passing TDs (13). With a win tonight, Jones would set a new Patriots record for wins by a rookie QB, with seven.

On the other side, Atlanta's Kyle Pitts currently has 606 receiving yards on the season, the 12th-most in NFL history by a rookie tight end. What's more, the Falcons are 2-0 against the AFC East so far and the only team in the NFL to score points every time they've reached the red zone this season (28-for-28).

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup:

New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons

It was a star-studded event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium!

FIRST QUARTER

After getting off to a slow start, the Patriots were first on the board, going up 3-0 midway through the frame.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL Odds Week 11: Picks, Lines
National Football League

NFL Odds Week 11: Picks, Lines

NFL Odds Week 11: Picks, Lines
Check out everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 11, from the point spreads to expert picks.
53 mins ago
Under Duress: NFL Week 11
National Football League

Under Duress: NFL Week 11

Under Duress: NFL Week 11
Some big-name quarterbacks are feeling the heat as Week 11 approaches. Chris Broussard breaks it all down.
5 hours ago
Putting The Pieces Together
National Football League

Putting The Pieces Together

Putting The Pieces Together
Bucky Brooks breaks down how the Chiefs have kicked the offense into high gear and previews K.C.'s matchup with the Cowboys.
6 hours ago
FOX Bet Super 6: NFL Week 11 Picks
National Football League

FOX Bet Super 6: NFL Week 11 Picks

FOX Bet Super 6: NFL Week 11 Picks
Ready to win $100,000 for free in NFL Week 11? Betting expert Jason McIntyre makes his picks for every FOX Bet Super 6 game.
6 hours ago
Schrager's Cheat Sheet
National Football League

Schrager's Cheat Sheet

Schrager's Cheat Sheet
Peter Schrager ponders if it's time to fear the 49ers, points to Tyreek Hill as the key to the Chiefs' success and more.
8 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
QuickLinks
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes