National Football League Thursday Night Football top plays: New England Patriots lead Atlanta Falcons

It's a rematch of Super Bowl LI as the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

The 6-4 Patriots aim to build upon their current four-game winning streak — in which New England has outscored its opponents 150-50 — while Atlanta looks to shift its fortunes after dropping to 4-3 on the season.

Heading into Thursday night, the Patriots have won six straight games against the Falcons. Mac Jones is leading all rookie QBs in passing yards (2,333), completions (223) and passing TDs (13). With a win tonight, Jones would set a new Patriots record for wins by a rookie QB, with seven.

On the other side, Atlanta's Kyle Pitts currently has 606 receiving yards on the season, the 12th-most in NFL history by a rookie tight end. What's more, the Falcons are 2-0 against the AFC East so far and the only team in the NFL to score points every time they've reached the red zone this season (28-for-28).

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup:

New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons

It was a star-studded event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium!

FIRST QUARTER

After getting off to a slow start, the Patriots were first on the board, going up 3-0 midway through the frame.

