Three reasons why Cowboys will make Super Bowl LVI

It has been more than 25 years since the Dallas Cowboys last made a Super Bowl appearance.

But according to NFL analyst Bucky Brooks, this is the year America's Team breaks that streak.

On Thursday, Brooks laid out three reasons why he believes the 'Boys will make it through the NFC and into the big game on Feb. 13, 2022.

1. Defense, defense, defense

Bucky's take: "If you look at the Cowboys, on defense they're certainly good enough to get it done. The No. 1 deciding factor in who wins and who loses games in the National Football League? Turnovers. Well, guess who's sitting at the top of the list? The Dallas Cowboys. … If you can turn the ball over, you can increase your odds of winning games. … Demarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons, Randy Gregory, Trevon Diggs –– they all do a great job at taking the ball away. When you take a ball away, you win games."

The numbers: The Cowboys are seventh in scoring defense league-wide and third in the NFC, allowing 20.8 PPG. They are first in the NFL with 25 interceptions and tied with the Indianapolis Colts for total takeaways (33). The Cowboys also lead the league with six defensive TDs. Only one other team has more than three (Philadelphia Eagles, five).

What's more, Dallas is first in the league in third-down defense, allowing teams to convert on third-down just 32.2% of the time. The Cowboys are pressuring opposing quarterbacks on 25.8% of passes, good for fifth in NFL and second in the NFC behind only reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay (26.2%). They're allowing the third-lowest passing completion percentage (59.5%) and are tied for the seventh-fewest rushing TDs allowed in NFL this season (12).

2. Star power matters

Bucky's take: "No matter what coaches say, stars matter in the National Football League, and in the postseason, that is when your stars have to shine. I don't know if there's a more talented offense in football. … Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, two of the best backs in the game, and that one-two punch in the backfield gives them a chance to dominate on the ground. … Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb … what they're able to create in their one-on-one matchups. … The Cowboys' passing game gives them a chance. … I don't know if there's another team in the league that has more stars than the Cowboys, particularly on offense."

The numbers: Elliott has rushed for the seventh-most yards in the regular season (915) and is tied for the fifth-most rushing TDs (10) headed into Week 18. Sophomore receiver Lamb has racked up 1057 on 77 catches, adding in six touchdowns, while the veteran Cooper has accounted for eight TDs and 786 yards on 63 receptions thus far.

3. Dak will play like an MVP

Bucky's take: "Maybe the biggest reason why the Cowboys are going to the Super Bowl, Dak Prescott is playing at an MVP level. I know he hasn't played at his best the last few games, but let me tell you, this is the best that Dak Prescott has played throughout his career. Career-best in completion percentage, career-high in touchdowns, he has a passer rating of over 100. When you think about what it takes to get it done, it's a quarterback-driven league. If your quarterback plays at an A-level, you typically go to the winner's circle."

The numbers: Prescott has thrown for 32 TDs (fifth in the league), 4,154 passing yards (eighth) and 10 interceptions so far this season. He boasts a 68.4% completion percentage (fifth) and has posted his highest passer rating (100.9, seventh among QBs with at least 13 starts) since his rookie season in 2016 (104.9). How does that stack up? Well, MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers has 3,977 passing yards, 35 TDs, four INTs, a 68.6% completion percentage and a 111.1 passer rating. In addition, Rodgers' Packers have 13 wins compared to Prescott and the Cowboys' 12. In other words, Prescott isn't that far off MVP form.

