Texans vs. Browns odds: How to bet, picks, more

The Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns face off Sunday at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland.

Houston went into Week 1 as an underdog but defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars straight up, 37-21. The Texans were led by quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who finished the game with 291 passing yards and 2 touchdowns.

Cleveland, on the other hand, lost a game they should've won against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Browns led for a majority of their opening game on the road, but eventually fell 33-29. Patrick Mahomes was brilliant, but that is a game that Cleveland gave away.

Can the Browns put their disappointing Week 1 performance behind them?

Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines, and total over/under for Houston versus Cleveland, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

HOUSTON TEXANS @ CLEVELAND BROWNS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Browns -13 (Browns favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Browns -650 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Texans +475 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "It's too early to take a double-digit favorite, so I'll tease the Browns through the 10 and the 7 and hope Tyrod Taylor doesn't come in the backdoor.

Cleveland did play down to their opponent multiple times last year, failing to cover twice vs. the Bengals and against Jacksonville. They went 3-0 in those games but 0-3 ATS."

PICK: Include the Browns in a multi-team, 7-point teaser at FOX Bet

