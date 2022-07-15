National Football League
Texans settle with 30 women over Deshaun Watson-related claims Texans settle with 30 women over Deshaun Watson-related claims
National Football League

Texans settle with 30 women over Deshaun Watson-related claims

1 hour ago

Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said Friday.

The terms of the settlements reached between each of the women and the Texans are confidential, said attorney Tony Buzbee.

While only one of the women had filed a lawsuit against the team, the others had also intended to make legal claims against the Texans before the settlements were reached, Buzbee said.

In a statement, Texans owners Janice McNair and Hannah and Cal McNair said while the team did not have any knowledge of Watson’s alleged misconduct, they were "shocked and deeply saddened" when they first learned about the accusations and chose to resolve the claims against the team "amicably."

"This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct. We hope that today’s resolution will provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large. As an organization, we will now turn our focus to the future and doing what we can to ensure respect for all," the McNairs said in their statement.

In separate lawsuits, 24 women accused Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments while he played for the Texans. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. Last month, Buzbee announced 20 of those 24 lawsuits have been settled.

Watson, who has since been traded to the Cleveland Browns, has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to clear his name. Watson is facing possible discipline from the NFL over the allegations.

Reporting by Associated Press.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Chiefs' Orlando Brown Jr. to play under franchise tag
National Football League

Chiefs' Orlando Brown Jr. to play under franchise tag

7 mins ago
How franchise tag impacts Dalton Schultz’s future with Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

How franchise tag impacts Dalton Schultz’s future with Cowboys

38 mins ago
NFL odds: Bettors back quarterback Zach Wilson to win MVP
National Football League

NFL odds: Bettors back quarterback Zach Wilson to win MVP

1 hour ago
Have Dallas Cowboys set up Dak Prescott to fail?
National Football League

Have Dallas Cowboys set up Dak Prescott to fail?

5 hours ago
Trey Lance, Lamar Jackson among NFL stars 'Under Duress'
National Football League

Trey Lance, Lamar Jackson among NFL stars 'Under Duress'

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes