Houston Texans trade Deshaun Watson to Cleveland Browns

The Deshaun Watson trade saga is over.

After sitting out the 2021 NFL season with the Houston Texans due to a trade request and off-the-field legal issues, Watson has elected to waive his no-trade in order to play for the Cleveland Browns.

While multiple teams made proposals to deal for Watson, it looked to be coming down to the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints as of Thursday. After meeting with Cleveland brass earlier this week, Watson had reportedly crossed the Browns off his list.

But something changed in the past few days, and Watson decided to approve the deal to Cleveland — and the money that will come with it.

Watson and the Browns agreed to a five-year contract worth $230 million, with the full deal guaranteed. The contract sets a new record for guaranteed money and establishes what likely will be a new precedent for quarterback contracts.

Since being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the 26-year-old Watson has been named to three Pro Bowls and is widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, possessing the ability to beat teams through the air with his arm, as well as his legs on the ground.

Watson completed 67.8% of his passes through his first four seasons for 14,539 yards and 104 passing touchdowns, with just 36 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,677 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns.

His arrival in Cleveland all but guarantees the exit of former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield, who requested a trade from the Browns on Thursday.

"Baker Mayfield is now expected to be traded," NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported. "He requested a trade (Thursday), and the Browns said they were not gonna accommodate that. They are now going to accommodate that because they have a quarterback."

While Watson has been one of the NFL's top talents since his arrival in the league, the quarterback's recent legal troubles have cast a pall over his reputation and future in the league.

While sitting out the 2021 season, Watson faced a civil suit from 22 women who filed lawsuits against the quarterback for sexual harassment and assault.

While a grand jury decided last week not to indict him on criminal charges after an investigation was launched, Watson could also still face punishment from the league. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said last week that the league is "closely monitoring all developments" and that the matter "remains under review of the personal conduct policy."

