Texans RB Joe Mixon won't play against Vikings because of ankle injury
Texans RB Joe Mixon won't play against Vikings because of ankle injury

Published Sep. 21, 2024 6:02 p.m. ET

The Houston Texans will be without running back Joe Mixon Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings because of an ankle injury.

The team made the announcement Saturday, saying he would not travel with the team to Minnesota.

Mixon was injured early in the third quarter of Houston's win over Chicago last Sunday night. He returned for two plays after the injury but did not practice all week and was listed as doubtful on Friday.

Mixon, who spent his first seven seasons with Cincinnati, had a great game in his debut with the Texans in Week 1, running for 159 yards and a touchdown to win AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Houston will also be missing backup running back Dameon Pierce (hamstring) for a second straight game, leaving third-stringer Cam Akers as the starter. Akers played for the Vikings last year before sustaining a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in November.

Akers had seven carries for 32 yards and lost a fumble in the red zone in Houston's win over the Bears.

The team also announced Saturday that offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson also wouldn't travel to Minnesota because of a calf injury.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

