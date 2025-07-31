National Football League
Terry McLaurin Asks For Trade From Commanders Amid Contract Dispute
Updated Jul. 31, 2025 7:31 p.m. ET

Terry McLaurin is taking his contract dispute with the Washington Commanders to the next level.

The star wide receiver has requested a trade from the Commanders, FOX Sports' Henry McKenna confirmed. However, the Commanders haven't expressed an interest in moving McLaurin despite his request and interest from other teams, ESPN reported.

McLaurin's decision to request a trade comes as he's seeking a contract extension. He's entering the final year of a three-year, $68.2 million extension he signed in 2022, telling reporters earlier in July that it was "disappointing and frustrating" he and the team didn't have substantive contract talks before the start of training camp.

As a result, McLaurin opted to hold out from Commanders' camp, at least for the first few days. He opted to report to training camp on Sunday, but was a hold-in and didn't participate in drills. He didn't participate during the team's mandatory minicamp in May, either. 

Prior to training camp, McLaurin was most interested in "trying to bring a deal together, not breaking the team apart," a source close to the receiver told McKenna. However, "everything will be on the table," that source iterated to McKenna. 

The recent surge in receiver spending, including D.K. Metcalf’s five-year, $150 million deal following an offseason trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers, dropped McLaurin’s annual average salary of $23.2 million to 17th among active players at the position.

Washington’s top receiver since entering the league as a third-round pick in 2019, McLaurin earned second-team All-Pro recognition last season, with a career-high 13 touchdown receptions and a fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season. He added an additional three touchdowns and 227 yards on 14 catches in three playoff games.

"I don’t know what happens next," McLaurin said earlier in July. "But without any progressive discussions, it’s kind of hard to see how I step on the field."

Beyond production, McLaurin was Washington’s rare shining light during the franchise’s dark times under former owner Dan Snyder. The arrival last year of quarterback Jayden Daniels, along with Peters and Quinn, helped turn the Commanders into a contender.

Daniels’ top target had a hand — two actually — in Washington’s stunning 12-5 regular-season record and the franchise’s first conference title game appearance since 1991.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

