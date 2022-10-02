National Football League
Terry Bradshaw reveals recent battles with cancer
Terry Bradshaw reveals recent battles with cancer

55 mins ago

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Sunday he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year.

Bradshaw said on "FOX NFL Sunday" that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and was treated at Yale University Medical Center, including surgery.

"As of today, I am bladder cancer free," Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw, 74, said he found a tumor in his neck earlier this year, and it turned out to be a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of malignant skin cancer. He was treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

"Folks, I may not look my old self, but I feel like my old self," Bradshaw said. "I’m cancer free. I’m feeling great."

Bradshaw played his entire career (1970-83) with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won four Super Bowls. He has been with FOX Sports since its inception in 1994.

Each year, 57,000 men and 18,000 women get bladder cancer in the United States, the CDC reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

