Buccaneers' OL worries mount as Aaron Stinnie tears ACL/MCL

More unfortunate injury news has hit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Aaron Stinnie, an offensive lineman who was competing for the starting left guard spot, sustained a torn ACL and MCL during the team's 13-3 preseason loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Stinnie's injury is another massive blow to the team's offensive line, forcing yet another search for reinforcements weeks after center Ryan Jensen suffered a season-ending knee ailment.

Not to mention, Tampa lost former Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet to retirement, and Alex Cappa, who signed with the Bengals. Pro Bowl tackle Tristan Wirfs is also dealing with an oblique injury.

An undrafted free agent from James Madison, Stinnie was claimed by Tampa off waivers following two seasons with the Titans. He made six appearances in the 2020 season, and started the team's divisional playoff matchup vs. New Orleans after Cappa suffered a fractured ankle. Stinnie went on to start the team's remaining three postseason games, including Super Bowl LV.

Stinnie was competing with rookie Luke Goedeke and Nick Leverett for the starting left guard spot.

