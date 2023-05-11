National Football League Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses Published May. 11, 2023 9:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Buccaneers will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

Week 1 (Sep. 10) — at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m.: L

Week 2 (Sep. 17) — vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m.: W

Week 3 (Sep. 26) — vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 7:15 p.m.: L

Week 4 (Oct. 1) — at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m.: L

Week 5: BYE

Week 6 (Oct. 15) — vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m.: W

Week 7 (Oct. 22) — vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m.: W

Week 8 (Oct. 26) — at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 9 (Nov. 5) — at Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m.: W

Week 10 (Nov. 12) — vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m.: W

Week 11 (Nov. 19) at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m.: L

Week 12 (Nov. 26) — at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m.: W

Week 13 (Dec. 3) — vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m.: W

Week 14 (Dec. 10) — at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m.: L

Week 15 (Dec. 17) — at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m.: L

Week 16 (Dec. 24) — vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 p.m.: L

Week 17 (Dec. 31) — vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m.: W

Week 18 (Jan. 7) — at Carolina Panthers: L

Final record: 8-8

The early bye week isn’t helpful, and the Bucs could easily be 1-3 entering the week off, but the middle of the season is lighter. The first-place schedule is harsh, handing them three likely losses against the Eagles, 49ers and Bills. It’s hard to see them 7-5 and trailing off like this, but that’s a tough stretch of five final games. To finish with one more win than they did with Tom Brady would be a relative success.

