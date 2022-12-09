National Football League Surging Lions will have golden draft opportunity due to Stafford trade 5 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Back in 2021, when the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions, despite the hefty price tag of two first-round picks, a third rounder and, of course, Jared Goff, most people thought the Rams were getting the better end of the deal.

Stafford was an elite quarterback held back by circumstance and head coach Sean McVay was finally going to unlock his full potential in sunny Los Angeles.

That manifested immediately. The Rams were built to win at that very moment and Stafford enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career. He passed for 4,886 yards, he matched his career high in passing touchdowns with 41 and, oh yeah, the Rams won a Super Bowl.

At that point, the first-round pick Los Angeles gave away resulted in the Lions somewhat indirectly acquiring wide receiver Jameson Williams — and we're about to find out what he can do now that he's off injured reserve and is shaking the rust off from an ACL injury. Detroit traded up 20 spots from the No. 32 pick to No. 12 to take a chance on the recovering Williams. They took Aidan Hutchinson with their own second overall pick and have undoubtedly accelerated the process of a rebuild under second-year head coach Dan Campbell.

What they probably didn't bank on was also having a top-five selection in 2023, not because they're struggling themselves (as of right now, they'd have the 15th overall pick), but because the Rams have absolutely collapsed (and are still rolling) off the Lombardi mountaintop.

FOX Sports' Rob Rang published a mock draft Thursday morning in which the Lions had the No. 4 overall pick and took Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson thanks to Los Angeles. And to make matters worse for the Rams, Stafford is on injured reserve after playing just nine games this season.

The Rams did pull off a dramatic comeback against the Raiders Thursday night, but are still only 4-9, last in the NFC West and slotted for the fourth draft selection. Before you feel bad for them, though, remember that they have some shiny new jewelry sitting at home that makes it all worth it.

Winning a Super Bowl is hard. Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel infamously said he would part with a very vital body part to capture one a few years ago. If you want to win, you have to go full send on the next year, even if it means leveraging your future.

It worked out for the Rams, who hadn't won a championship as a Los Angeles club since 1951 prior to last season. And now, it's about to work out even more for the Lions.

Detroit has already surpassed their win total from 2021, cruising to 5-7 thanks to winning four of their last five games. The turnaround is starting and in their last five games, the Lions are averaging 28.4 points per game — and that's without Williams. They now add him to an offense that is humming behind slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is tied for seventh in receptions league-wide, and a combination of D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams on the ground. Goff is rolling, too. He's on pace for 4,281 yards, which would be the third-highest passing total of his career. He's also on pace for 27 passing touchdowns, which would be the second-most in a single season for him.

Goff is a more than serviceable quarterback who now has a plethora of offensive weapons. It's the defense that Detroit needs to worry more about going forward.

They acquired a potentially elite pass-rusher in Hutchinson. The No. 2 overall pick is still developing but with six sacks this season and the excitement his coaches have about him, he's a player they can build around.

Detroit can address other needs right away thanks to two likely top-15 picks and one perhaps even in the top three. And it's all while making tangible improvements already.

The Rams were one player away from a championship last season. The Lions need a few more than that. But everyone got what they wanted in a rare blockbuster trade that each team involved would go back and make again.

