Superlatives for 2021: Jameis Winston for MVP? Another record for Patrick Mahomes?

One thing the NFL consistently delivers year after year is surprises.

Who knew Justin Herbert would shatter basically every rookie passing record a season ago?

Or that the Cleveland Browns would not only make the playoffs for the first time in almost 20 years but also record their first postseason win since 1994? Oh, and they'd do so under a first-year head coach.

While predicting the seemingly unpredictable might seem like a futile exercise, it's also quite a bit of fun. On Thursday, Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes got in on that fun ahead of the NFL season opener, making their cases for some big end-of-the-year surprises.

Here are a few superlatives the "First Things First" crew took a shot at predicting for the 2021 season.

Which player is most likely to break a single-season record?

Wright: Myles Garrett (sacks) | Broussard: Patrick Mahomes (passing yards) | Wildes: Harrison Butker (PATs made)

Wright's thoughts: "Myles Garrett breaks the 22.5-sack record held by our dear colleague Michael Strahan. I think it happens this year. He's been almost ⁠— almost ⁠— a sack-a-game [player] over the last three years. … He's going to have [Jadeveon] Clowney as a bookend or Clowney next to him at times, possibly, so it's going to be harder to target just him."

Broussard's thoughts: "Here's the deal: Mahomes needs to average, or somebody needs to average, 322.2 passing yards per game to break Peyton Manning's record of 5,477. … I think Mahomes is going to have a huge season, and I'd say he's most likely to break Manning's record."

Wildes' thoughts: "Harrison Butker could break Matt Prater's extra-point record. Right now, the extra-point record is at 75. … I'm going to say 76 extra points, he gets the record and sells some ‘Buttkicker’ merch. Big win for everybody."

Which long shot is the best bet for MVP?

Wright: Baker Mayfield (+3500 on FOX Bet) | Broussard: Jameis Winston (+4000) | Wildes: Ryan Tannehill (+3000)

Wright's thoughts: "Oh, Baker. Is this the year? Everyone is like, ‘Oh, Josh Allen is the best quarterback in the draft glass. Oh, don’t forget about Lamar [Jackson]!' … Just humble Baker, doing his thing, winning playoff games."

Broussard's thoughts: "As you guys know, I am high on Famous Jameis. I think people are sleeping on him. He's going to have a strong season. … Winston gives them something that Drew Brees did not, which is a deep threat."

Wildes' thoughts: "Once you start to dig into this guy's numbers, you're like, ‘Whoa, his numbers match up against Aaron Rodgers' if you make the season a little longer, y'know, last 20 games.' … Tennessee actually has two No. 1 [receivers] with Julio Jones, so he could throw the ball a lot."

Which team is most likely to go from worst to first?

Wright: Jacksonville Jaguars | Broussard: San Francisco 49ers | Wildes: New England Patriots*

Wright's thoughts: "Hear me out on this, America! We know the [Houston] Texans are terrible and the [Indianapolis] Colts, already, the season from hell has begun. So the Jags start the year in second place. … If the Titans stumble, Jags at 9-8 get in there."

Broussard's thoughts: "They were only last place last year because of all the injuries. Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa, Jimmy G, George Kittle, Raheem Mostert. All those guys are back. I know the division is really tough, but they've got as good a chance as anybody … to win that division."

Wildes' thoughts: "You know we added $150 million worth of free agents. … I know Nick Wright's like, ‘Hold on.’ My friends, if we're not first, we're last. So in my book, we were last [in the AFC East]."

*The Patriots finished third in the division in 2020, with a 7-9 record.

