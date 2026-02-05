Super Bowl LX: Weather Forecast for Seahawks-Patriots in San Francisco

Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will be outdoors at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers, on Sunday evening (6:30 p.m. ET).

What does the weather look like?

As for Sunday as a whole, the temperature is projected to be as high as 66 degrees and as low as 46 degrees, according to FOX Weather. There will be 75% humidity, with winds blowing west to northwest at 9 mph. Clouds will come and go with a 10% chance of precipitation throughout the day. The sun will set at 5:40 p.m. PT (8:40 p.m. ET).

This is the second time that Levi's Stadium will host the Super Bowl, as the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara.

Both teams competing in Super Bowl LX play outdoors, as the Patriots' home stadium is at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, while the Seahawks' home stadium is at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. These two franchises faced off in Super Bowl XLIX, with the Patriots winning 28-24. The Seahawks are seeking their second Super Bowl in franchise history, while the Patriots seek their seventh Vince Lombardi Trophy.

As for their respective roads to this point, both Seattle and New England went 14-3 in the regular season. The Seahawks were the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, defeating the 49ers in the divisional round and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans at home in the first two rounds of the AFC playoffs and then won on the road against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game.

Seattle is in its second season under head coach Mike Macdonald, while New England is in its first season with head coach Mike Vrabel.