National Football League Super Bowl LIX odds: Exact result odds for four potential matchups Published Jan. 21, 2025 1:44 p.m. ET

Four teams left, four potential Super Bowl matchups.

We have arrived at the second-to-last weekend in the NFL season, with the Eagles set to host the Commanders in the NFC Championship and the Chiefs set to host the Bills in the AFC Championship.

And regardless of who wins in Sunday's conference title games, it appears we're in for a riveting Super Bowl LIX.

With that, let's check out the odds for each Super Bowl LIX result at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 21.

Super Bowl LIX exact result

Chiefs beat Eagles: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Bills beat Eagles: +390 (bet $10 to win $49 total)

Eagles beat Chiefs: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Eagles beat Bills: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Chiefs beat Commanders: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Bills beat Commanders: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Commanders beat Chiefs: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Commanders beat Bills: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

What does this set of odds tell us? The Bills-Chiefs game is essentially a pick 'em, and the Eagles are supposed to beat the Commanders.

However, the Commanders were supposed to be beaten by their first two playoff opponents, at least according to the odds.

Washington was the underdog in Tampa Bay in the wild-card round, and won 23-20, and just this past weekend, Detroit was nearly a 10-point favorite over the Commanders in the divisional round, only for Washington to win, going away, 45-31.

Coming into the NFC title game, Philly is a 6-point favorite over Washington.

Meanwhile, Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite over Buffalo, but the Ravens were also 1.5-point favorites over Buffalo in the divisional round.

The Bills won 27-25.

Did Josh Allen prove he’s MVP-worthy by leading Bills to the AFC Championship?

Just to provide a little history, the Chiefs have made it to the Super Bowl four of the last five years, winning three times.

The Eagles have made it to the big game twice in the past seven years, winning Super Bowl LII and losing (to Kansas City) in Super Bowl LVII two years ago.

Then there are the Bills and the Commanders, two teams that have not had so much Super Bowl success in recent years.

Buffalo infamously made it to four consecutive Super Bowls from 1991-1994 and lost all four.

Washington's football franchise last played in the Super Bowl in 1988, winning Super Bowl XXII.

