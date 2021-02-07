Super Bowl LV: Live betting updates, results, trends
The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sports betting days of the year, and the wagering doesn't stop at kickoff.
From live betting to the results of the biggest props, here's everything you need to know about the major action on Super Bowl LV, updated throughout the game. (All odds via FOX Bet.)
Current line (as of Chiefs' second FG): Buccaneers -3
Closing line at kickoff: Chiefs -3 (-110), Buccaneers +3 (-110)
59% of all spread bets at FOX Bet before kickoff were on the Chiefs to cover, while the money wagered was split at 50% on Kansas City and 50% on Tampa Bay.
Current line (as of Chiefs' second FG): Buccaneers -167
Closing line at kickoff: Chiefs -154, Buccaneers +135
72% of all money-line bets at FOX Bet before kickoff were on the Chiefs to win outright, while 51% of the money wagered on the money line was on the Buccaneers.
Current line (as of Chiefs' second FG): 49 points
Closing line at kickoff: 56 – Over -110, Under -110
65% of all bets at FOX Bet before kickoff were on the over, while 55% of the money was on the under.
Patrick Mahomes: -118
Tom Brady: +190
Tyreek Hill: +1300
Travis Kelce: +1400
Leonard Fournette: +2500
Rob Gronkowski: +8000
Tom Brady props
Passing completions over/under: 25.5
Passing yardage over/under: 300.5
Passing touchdowns over/under: 2.5
Anytime TD scorer: +385
Rushing yardage over/under: 0.5
Patrick Mahomes props
Passing completions over/under: 28.5
Passing yardage over/under: 330.5
Passing touchdowns over/under: 2.5
Anytime TD scorer: +270
Rushing yardage over/under: 20.5
First player to score a TD: Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers (+1450)
National anthem result: 2 minutes, 16 seconds.
Coin toss result: Heads (+100 at FOX Bet).
Color of the Gatorade (odds at kickoff):
Orange: +130
Clear: +275
Red: +300
Pink: +450
Yellow: +550
Green: +650
Blue: +700
Purple: +850