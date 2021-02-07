National Football League Super Bowl LV: Live betting updates, results, trends 25 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sports betting days of the year, and the wagering doesn't stop at kickoff.

From live betting to the results of the biggest props, here's everything you need to know about the major action on Super Bowl LV, updated throughout the game. (All odds via FOX Bet.)

POINT SPREAD

Current line (as of Chiefs' second FG): Buccaneers -3

Closing line at kickoff: Chiefs -3 (-110), Buccaneers +3 (-110)

59% of all spread bets at FOX Bet before kickoff were on the Chiefs to cover, while the money wagered was split at 50% on Kansas City and 50% on Tampa Bay.

MONEY LINE

Current line (as of Chiefs' second FG): Buccaneers -167

Closing line at kickoff: Chiefs -154, Buccaneers +135

72% of all money-line bets at FOX Bet before kickoff were on the Chiefs to win outright, while 51% of the money wagered on the money line was on the Buccaneers.

TOTAL OVER/UNDER

Current line (as of Chiefs' second FG): 49 points

Closing line at kickoff: 56 – Over -110, Under -110

65% of all bets at FOX Bet before kickoff were on the over, while 55% of the money was on the under.

SUPER BOWL MVP ODDS

Patrick Mahomes: -118

Tom Brady: +190

Tyreek Hill: +1300

Travis Kelce: +1400

Leonard Fournette: +2500

Rob Gronkowski: +8000

PROP BETS

Tom Brady props

Passing completions over/under: 25.5

Passing yardage over/under: 300.5

Passing touchdowns over/under: 2.5

Anytime TD scorer: +385

Rushing yardage over/under: 0.5

Patrick Mahomes props

Passing completions over/under: 28.5

Passing yardage over/under: 330.5

Passing touchdowns over/under: 2.5

Anytime TD scorer: +270

Rushing yardage over/under: 20.5

First player to score a TD: Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers (+1450)

National anthem result: 2 minutes, 16 seconds.

Coin toss result: Heads (+100 at FOX Bet).

Color of the Gatorade (odds at kickoff):

Orange: +130

Clear: +275

Red: +300

Pink: +450

Yellow: +550

Green: +650

Blue: +700

Purple: +850

