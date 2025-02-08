National Football League Super Bowl 2025 Big Bets report: Eagles moneyline taking massive wagers Updated Feb. 8, 2025 5:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the NFL now down to just Super Bowl odds, it’s a good time to check in on any high-paying major wagers still live to either the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles.

The day before the Chiefs and Eagles clash in New Orleans, there are boatloads of big plays, with more rolling in by the minute, it seems.

That includes the two biggest wagers so far, closing in on the first $1 million bet.

Read on for more on those tickets and other intriguing Super Bowl bets ahead of Sunday’s 6:30 p.m. ET showdown on FOX.

Fly, Eagles Fly

Multiple sportsbooks note that the Eagles moneyline is a popular play. A couple of high-rollers went in huge at BetMGM Nevada sportsbooks on the Las Vegas Strip.

One customer put a whopping $800,000 on Eagles moneyline +110. If Philly wins Sunday, then the bettor profits a massive $880,000, for a total payout of $1.68 million.

Similarly, BetMGM Nevada took a $750,000 Eagles moneyline +110. That wager would profit $825,000, for a total payout of $1.575 million.

Those are the two largest reported bets so far on Super Bowl LIX. Two more Eagles moneyline plays that stand out:

DraftKings Sportsbook took $300,000 from one customer — spread across three bets — on the Eagles, at approximate odds of +104. An Eagles victory would give that bettor a profit of $311,593 (total payout $611,593).

Caesars Sports took a $225,000 bet on Eagles -105, to win $214,286 (total payout $439,286).

Additionally, there are several mid-five-figure Eagles moneyline wagers. And there are some big point-spread bets on Philadelphia, including this interesting one:

$300,000 Eagles first half +0.5 (-120). That wager, at BetMGM Nevada, will land $250,000 profit if Philly leads at halftime.

And Caesars has taken three $100,000 bets on Eagles +1. Each would profit $90,909 (total payout $190,909).

Philly has also taken a few sizable Super Bowl futures bets. On Jan. 19, just before the Eagles’ 28-22 divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Rams, a Caesars Sports customer decided to get down early on the Big Game.

The bettor wagered $200,000 on Eagles +275 to lift the trophy. If Jalen Hurts & Co. can beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, then the bettor will collect $550,000 in profit, for a total payout of $750,000.

At Borgata Sportsbook, a BetMGM shop in Atlantic City, a customer put $50,000 on Eagles +700 to win the Super Bowl. That bet was made on Jan. 12, in the hours leading up to Philly’s 22-10 win vs. Green Bay on Wild Card Weekend.

An Eagles Super Bowl title will give that bettor a $350,000 win (total payout $400,000). That same customer, on that same day, also made a $50,000 bet on Eagles +325 to win the NFC. So the bettor already collected $162,500 on that wager ($212,500 total payout).

Prior to Week 18 games, a Caesars customer put $20,000 on Philadelphia +650 to win the Super Bowl. If the Eagles win it all, that bettor will net $130,000 (total payout $150,000).

Caesars also had a customer wager $25,000 on Eagles +700 in early January. That bet would net $175,000 in profit (total payout $200,000), if Philly finishes the job.

Hail To The Chiefs

The largest reported bet on Kansas City is at BetMGM Nevada, on the point spread. A customer put $345,000 on Chiefs -1 (-115), to win $300,000, for a total payout of $645,000.

Not far behind, and again at BetMGM in Vegas, is a $326,000 wager on Chiefs moneyline -130. If K.C. just wins the game, regardless of margin, then the bettor profits $260,769.23, for a total payout of $586,769.23.

Other notable Chiefs moneyline wagers:

$63,370 Chiefs -135 (BetRivers). To win $46,940.74 (total payout $110,310.74)

$55,000 Chiefs -132 (BetRivers). To win $41,666.67 (total payout $96,666.67)

Also, like Philly, Kansas City has seen a couple noteworthy championship futures bets. Way back on Jan. 28, 2024 — more than a year ago, before the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII — a DraftKings Sportsbook customer put $100,000 on Chiefs +850 to win Super Bowl LIX.

It’s been a long wait since. But if K.C. pulls off the three-peat, then that bettor will profit $850,000 (total payout $950,000).

Almost as long ago, on Feb. 14, 2024 — shortly after K.C.’s 25-22 Super Bowl LVIII win — a DraftKings customer put $22,000 on Chiefs +650 to win Super Bowl LIX. If the Chiefs win Sunday, then that bettor nets $143,000 (total payout $165,000).

More recently, on Jan. 26, a Caesars bettor put $50,000 on Chiefs +210 to win the Super Bowl. The customer profits $105,000 (total payout $155,000) if Kansas City beats Philly.

Total-ly Awesome

Some sizable bets are starting to trickle in on the total, as well. Once again, the largest reported bets so far were taken on the Vegas Strip at BetMGM.

One customer put $150,000 on Under 49.5, to win $125,000 (total payout $275,000). Another customer put $138,600 on Under 49.5, to win $115,500 (total payout $254,100).

Caesars has multiple big-dollar plays on the total, as well:

$110,000 Under 49.5, to win $100,000 (total payout $210,000)

$110,000 Under 49, to win $100,000 (total payout $210,000)

$55,000 Over 48.5, to win $50,000 (total payout $105,000)

Station Sports in Las Vegas took $55,000 on Under 50, to win $50,000 (total payout $105,000).

MVP Money

Multiple sportsbooks posted Super Bowl MVP odds early in the postseason. The largest reported play so far came at BetMGM: $25,000 on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce +1500.

If Kelce lifts the MVP trophy, then the bettor pockets a healthy $375,000.

The most interesting MVP wagers so far are long-shot plays on the two place-kickers. Caesars Sports took a modest $550 bet on Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker +100000 (1000/1), and a $550 wager on Eagles kicker Jake Elliott +100000 (1000/1), as well.

If either bet wins, the profit is a massive $550,000. Caesars also took a $100 wager on Butker +100000, to win $100,000.

At Hard Rock Bet in Florida, one customer made a play on each kicker, too:

$50 Elliott +50000 (500/1), to win $25,000

$50 Butker +25000 (250/1), to win $12,550.

Pardon the pun, but those plays could certainly kick-start the bank accounts of those bettors.

The Safety Dance

On the Yes/No Super Bowl prop bet of whether there will be a safety, the public betting masses are piling on Yes. Betting on No is certainly the sharper play, though it takes a big bankroll to make it pay, since No is a huge favorite.

But that didn’t stop a Vegas bettor from doing so, at Rampart Casino. The customer put $22,000 on No -1100. As long as there isn’t a safety, the bettor will profit $2,000, for a total payout of $24,000.

Rather than betting a little to win a lot, this customer bet a lot to win a little. I’m fine with 9% ROI on my 401k. Not so much on my Super Bowl prop bets!

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

