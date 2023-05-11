National Football League
Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses
National Football League

Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses

Published May. 11, 2023 10:23 p.m. ET
Ben Arthur
Ben Arthur
AFC South Reporter

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Steelers will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

All game times are in ET.

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m.: L

Week 2 (Monday, Sept. 18) — vs. Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24) — at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m.: W

Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 1) — at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.: W

Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8) — vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.: W

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 6 — BYE

Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.: L

Week 9 (Thursday, Nov. 2) — vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) — vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.: W

Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19) — at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.: W

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.: L

Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3) — vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m.: W

Week 14 (Thursday, Dec. 7) — vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 15 (Dec. 16-17) — at Indianapolis Colts, TBD: L

Week 16 (Saturday, Dec. 23) — vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:30 p.m.: L 

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.: W 

Week 18 (TBD) — at Baltimore Ravens, TBD: L 

Final record: 10-7

The Steelers have a brutal three-game slate to end the season, facing the Bengals, Seahawks and Ravens. But Mike Tomlin hasn’t had a losing record since becoming Pittsburgh's head coach in 2007, and I don’t expect that to happen now. The Steelers aren't one of the elite teams in the AFC, but they should be in the mix for a playoff spot with Kenny Pickett in Year 2 and a T.J. Watt-led defense.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jayson Tatum catches fire, Celtics beat 76ers to force Game 7

Jayson Tatum catches fire, Celtics beat 76ers to force Game 7

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes