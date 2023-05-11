National Football League Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses Published May. 11, 2023 10:23 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Steelers will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

All game times are in ET.

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m.: L

Week 2 (Monday, Sept. 18) — vs. Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24) — at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m.: W

Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 1) — at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.: W

Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8) — vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.: W

Week 6 — BYE

Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.: L

Week 9 (Thursday, Nov. 2) — vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) — vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.: W

Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19) — at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.: W

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.: L

Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3) — vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m.: W

Week 14 (Thursday, Dec. 7) — vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 15 (Dec. 16-17) — at Indianapolis Colts, TBD: L

Week 16 (Saturday, Dec. 23) — vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:30 p.m.: L

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 18 (TBD) — at Baltimore Ravens, TBD: L

Final record: 10-7

The Steelers have a brutal three-game slate to end the season, facing the Bengals, Seahawks and Ravens. But Mike Tomlin hasn’t had a losing record since becoming Pittsburgh's head coach in 2007, and I don’t expect that to happen now. The Steelers aren't one of the elite teams in the AFC, but they should be in the mix for a playoff spot with Kenny Pickett in Year 2 and a T.J. Watt-led defense.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

