National Football League Steelers QB Skylar Thompson Reportedly OK After Getting Robbed In Dublin Published Sep. 28, 2025 11:34 a.m. ET

Steelers backup quarterback Skylar Thompson faced a scary situation ahead of their game against the Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday.

Thompson suffered minor injuries after getting jumped and robbed in Dublin on Friday night, NFL Media reported. Thompson is reportedly OK and remained with the team through Sunday's game.

The Steelers confirmed the incident took place in a statement to NFL Media on Sunday.

"We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin," Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten said. "We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident."

Thompson was on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, so Friday's incident didn't affect his playing status for Sunday's game. The 28-year-old joined the Steelers in January and opened the season as their third-string quarterback, playing behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph.

