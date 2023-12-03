National Football League
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out against Cardinals with ankle injury; Mitch Trubisky in
National Football League

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out against Cardinals with ankle injury; Mitch Trubisky in

Updated Dec. 3, 2023 4:24 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett injured his left ankle in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against Arizona. According to the team, he will not return.

Pickett came up limping after being tackled by Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter following a short gain near the Arizona goal line.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

Pickett attempted to walk back to the huddle before taking a knee. He was examined in the blue tent on the sideline before returning to the locker room for further testing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pickett was 7 of 10 for 70 yards at the time of the injury.

Mitch Trubisky took over for Pickett. Trubisky’s first snap was a handoff to Najee Harris on fourth-and-goal at the Arizona 1 that resulted in no gain and a turnover on downs.

This is the third time this season that Trubisky has replaced Pickett because of an injury. Trubisky played in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss to Houston on Oct. 1 after Pickett bruised his knee. Trubisky also played the majority of a loss to Jacksonville after Pickett left with a rib injury.

Arizona led 10-3 at halftime of a game that went through a lengthy delay because of severe weather in Pittsburgh.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kenny Pickett
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Juan Soto to the Yankees? Staff predictions from the winter meetings (Pt. 2)

Juan Soto to the Yankees? Staff predictions from the winter meetings (Pt. 2)

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes