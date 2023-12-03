National Football League Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out against Cardinals with ankle injury; Mitch Trubisky in Updated Dec. 3, 2023 4:24 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett injured his left ankle in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against Arizona. According to the team, he will not return.

Pickett came up limping after being tackled by Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter following a short gain near the Arizona goal line.

Pickett attempted to walk back to the huddle before taking a knee. He was examined in the blue tent on the sideline before returning to the locker room for further testing.

Pickett was 7 of 10 for 70 yards at the time of the injury.

Mitch Trubisky took over for Pickett. Trubisky’s first snap was a handoff to Najee Harris on fourth-and-goal at the Arizona 1 that resulted in no gain and a turnover on downs.

This is the third time this season that Trubisky has replaced Pickett because of an injury. Trubisky played in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss to Houston on Oct. 1 after Pickett bruised his knee. Trubisky also played the majority of a loss to Jacksonville after Pickett left with a rib injury.

Arizona led 10-3 at halftime of a game that went through a lengthy delay because of severe weather in Pittsburgh.

