Steelers OL Troy Fautanu reportedly out indefinitely after injuring knee in practice
Published Sep. 21, 2024 12:16 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie right tackle Troy Fautanu will miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a knee injury.

The 20th overall pick in the draft practiced most of the week before injuring the knee on Friday. He was initially listed as questionable on the injury report before being downgraded to out on Saturday. ESPN reported on Saturday that Fautanu would be out indefinitely.

Fautanu was scheduled to make his second career start when the Steelers (2-0) host the Chargers (2-0). The 23-year-old Washington product had been slowed by a knee injury during training camp but impressed coach Mike Tomlin when he was cleared to return earlier this month.

The injury means Broderick Jones will move back into a starting role. Jones, a first-round pick in 2023, was benched in favor of Fautanu last week against Denver. Jones struggled while getting a series of work early in the second quarter, being flagged for three penalties in just a handful of plays. He spent the rest of the game on the bench.

Earlier in the week, Tomlin said he had no plans to fully move on from Jones.

"I am sure (Jones) suffered some disappointment in terms of Troy starting," Tomlin said. "It's a natural thing. But he has to move past it and I have to give him an opportunity to move past it as a leader."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

