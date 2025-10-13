Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Not a Fan of Browns Trading QB Joe Flacco to Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn't mince words when discussing his team's upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

The Bengals recently acquired veteran quarterback Joe Flacco from the Browns, and Tomlin had an opinion about Cleveland trading the 40-year-old signal-caller to a division opponent, calling it both surprising and nonsensical.

"To be honest, it was shocking to me," Tomlin said. "(Browns general manager) Andrew Berry must be a lot smarter than me or us, because it doesn't make sense to me to trade a quarterback that you think enough of to make your opening-day starter to a division opponent that's hurting in that area. But that's just my personal feelings."

Flacco started the first four games for the Browns this season, completing 93 of 160 passes for 815 yards and two touchdowns with six interceptions. Cincinnati's addition of Flacco gives the team another option after backup Jake Browning struggled mightily to replace Joe Burrow, who's out with a toe injury sustained in Week 2.

The Steelers (4-1) sit atop the AFC North, with the Bengals (2-4) in second and the Browns (1-5) in last place entering Week 7.

After Flacco's departure, the Browns turned to 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel — their potential quarterback of the future who might be in the league’s biggest no-win situation. Cleveland has had 12 starting QBs over the past five seasons and are coming off a 3-14 season.

The Browns also have high-profile rookie QB Shedeur Sanders on their roster, along with Deshaun Watson, who's on the physically unable to perform list as he rehabs from an Achilles injury sustained in January 2025. Sanders was the Browns' fourth-stringer in training camp, moving up to the No. 3 spot when the Browns traded journeyman Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, he's officially the backup option in Cleveland after the Flacco trade.

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is at the helm for Pittsburgh, who acquired the 41-year-old in June after he became a free agent for the first time in his career when the New York Jets released him in March.

