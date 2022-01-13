National Football League Steelers-Chiefs: Super Wild Card Weekend By The Numbers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In what could be Ben Roethlisberger's final game, the Pittsburgh Steelers will look to upset the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Wild Card Weekend (8:15 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC).

Here are the numbers that define Steelers-Chiefs.

Matchup: The Steelers lead the all-time series 23-13, including the playoffs. The Chiefs have won the past two matchups and are 2-0 with Patrick Mahomes as their starting quarterback against the Steelers. This will be the third playoff game between the two franchises, with each claiming a win in the first two. This is also a matchup between two Super Bowl-winning coaches and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks.

The Steelers are 36-26 all time in the playoffs, but just 9-12 on the road. The Chiefs are 15-20 all time in the playoffs, including a 7-8 home record.

'Playing the Steelers is actually better for the Chiefs than a bye' I FIRST THINGS FIRST The Chiefs are heavy favorites against the Steelers in Sunday's wild-card round. Nick Wright explains why he thinks this game is actually better for Kansas City than having a bye.

QUARTERBACKS

Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers, 18th season)

12: Roethlisberger is making his 12th career playoff appearance as a starting quarterback.

7: Roethlisberger led the NFL in game-winning drives in 2021 with seven.

23: This will be Roethlisberger's 23rd career playoff start, which will break a tie with Joe Montana for fourth-most all time.

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs, fifth season)

5: In the regular season, Mahomes finished with 436 completions (3rd in NFL), 4,839 passing yards (4th in NFL) and 37 passing touchdowns (T-4th).

3: In his three previous postseasons as a starter, Mahomes led the Chiefs to at least the AFC Championship Game.

Which QBs will win their wild-card matchups? I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho go to the big board for "Pick 'Em: quarterback edition."

OFFENSE

381: Steelers RB Najee Harris led the NFL in touches while not recording a single fumble. This was the second-most touches in NFL history without a fumble.

1,200: Harris' 1,200 rushing yards were the most ever by a rookie in Steelers' history.

107: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson's 107 receptions were tied for the fifth-most in the NFL this season.

7: Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth tied the Steelers' record for receiving touchdowns by a rookie with seven.

25: The Chiefs committed 25 turnovers this season, tied for the ninth-most in the NFL.

28: The Chiefs allowed just 28 sacks this season, which was tied for the third-fewest in the NFL.

111: Tyreek Hill's 111 receptions are the most ever by a player in a single season in the Chiefs' franchise history.

6: Travis Kelce became the first tight end in NFL history to record at least 80 receptions (92) in six consecutive seasons. This season was also his sixth 1,000-yard season (1,125), the most ever by a tight end.

DEFENSE

55: The Steelers led the NFL in sacks this season with 55.

22.5: Steelers DE T.J. Watt tied Michael Strahan's record for sacks in a single season with 22.5. Watt has led the NFL in sacks each of the past two seasons.

8: The Chiefs were eighth in scoring defense this season, allowing just 21.4 points per game.

29: The Chiefs' defense was also tied for fifth in the NFL with 29 takeaways.

SPECIAL TEAMS

0: Both teams went the entire season without returning a punt or kickoff for a touchdown.

70: Steelers P Pressley Harvin's 70 punts this season were the most by any punter in the playoff field.

24.8: Chiefs WR Byron Pringle is fourth in the NFL with 24.8 yards per kickoff return this season.

COACHES

154-85-2: Mike Tomlin's career record. He went 9-7-1 in his 15th season as Pittsburgh's coach. He is the first head coach in NFL history to post a non-losing record in each of his first 15 seasons. Tomlin will be coaching in his 10th postseason and enters with a career playoff record of 8-8.

103-42: Andy Reid's record with the Chiefs. He went 12-5 in his ninth season as Kansas City's coach. With his win in Week 18, Reid became the fifth head coach in NFL history to reach 250 combined playoff and regular-season wins. This will be Reid's 17th playoff appearance as a head coach, the fourth-most ever in NFL history.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.